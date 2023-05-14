Duff Lite wins RORC De Guingand Bowl

Gavin Doyle’s Corby 25 Duff Lite (IRL), the smallest boat in the race, scored the best corrected time under IRC to lift the De Guingand Bowl and win IRC Four.

Second overall and winner of the 37-strong IRC Two Handed Class was Sun Fast 3200 Cora (GBR) raced by Tim Goodhew and Kelvin Matthews.

Third was Rob Cotterill’s J/109 Mojo Risin’ (GBR) racing with a full crew in IRC Three.

Peter Morton’s Maxi 72 Notorious (GBR), racing in IRC Super Zero, took Monohull Line Honours in an elapsed time of 14 Hrs 08 Mins 01 Secs.

A total of 87 boats competed in the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s De Guingand Bowl Race.

Late spring sunshine and high pressure provided a complex mix of weather in a fascinating race for 437 crew racing with the RORC.

Congratulations to all the IRC class winners including:

Peter Lars Olof Elfversson’s Ker 40 Swee (SWE)

Ed Bell’s JPK 1180 Dawn Treader (GBR)

Christina Wolfe’s Sun Fast 3300 Red Ruby (USA)

Renaud Courbon’s Class40 The 3 Bros (FRA)

and James Holder’s Dazcat 1295 Slinky Malinki (GBR).

The RORC De Guingand Bowl Race is part of the 2023 RORC Season’s Points Championship, the world’s largest offshore racing series.

Race six of the series is the North Sea Race. The offshore race from Harwich, UK to Scheveningen, Netherlands will start on Friday 19 May 2023.