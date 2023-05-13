iQFOiL Europeans – Sills and Wilson qualify for Medal Races

After the final series racing at the 2023 Open iQFOiL European Championships in Patras, Greece, Sebastian Kördel of Germany leads the men and Sharon Kantor of Israel the women.

Britain’s Sam Sills in the men, and Emma Wilson in the women, have qualified for the knock-out Medal races which will decide the titles.

The top ten competitors in the men and women’s fleets will take part in their Medal Race series on Sunday to decide the final podium places.

There is no point scoring in the Medal Series.

A board’s score in a race will be based on there finishing order in that series.

After the quarter and semi-finals, the winner of the three-board Grand Final races are the winner of their championship.

Men iQFOiL Europeans – Medal Race Series qualifiers (114 entries)

1st GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL Open – – 41 pts

2nd NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND Open – – 51 pts

3rd NED 9 Kiran BADLOE Open – – 62 pts

4th FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD Open – – 70 pts

5th AUS 81 Grae MORRIS u21 – – 71 pts

6th NED 465 Huig Jan TAK Open – – 73 pts

7th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS Open – – 78 pts

8th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD Open – – 92 pts

9th NZL 59 Joshua ARMIT Open – – 97 pts

10th ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA Open – – 102 pts

Women iQFOiL Europeans – Medal Race Series qualifiers (89 entries)

1st ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR u21 — 34 pts

2nd ISR 3 Shahar TIBI Open — 49 pts

3rd GBR 7 Emma WILSON Open — 67.4 pts

4th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA Open — 75 pts

5th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES Open — 99 pts

6th CRO 991 Palma ČARGO Open — 108 pts

7th NOR 332 Mina MOBEKK u21 — 116 pts

8th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV Open — 117 pts

9th FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN Open — 128 pts

10th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS Open — 136 pts

