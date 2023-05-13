Jethou sets new Record in Regata dei Tre Golfi

Sir Peter Ogden’s Jethou scored an unexpected line honours victory setting a new record time.

Jethou set a new record for the present Regata dei Tre Golfi course of 15 hours 30 minutes and 1 second, making her average speed for the course 9.7 knots.

Usually the race is a tricky light wind affair, but this year the leaders enjoyed breeze all the way. After a slight war of attrition and a tight fight between the front runners, the first two maxi yachts crossed the finish line separated by a minute in real time.

The first six finishers all beat the 16 hours 44 minutes and 13 seconds record time for the present course established in 2016 by Cippa Lippa 8, Guido Paolo Gamucci’s Cookson 50.

The ClubSwan 80 My Song and the five former Maxi 72s enjoyed constant boat-on-boat competition around the race track.

At the finish line off Massa Lubrense, to the west of Sorrento at 08:35:01 this morning, it was Sir Peter Ogden’s 77ft Jethou that beat Dario Ferrari’s Cannonball into second in real time.

While it is too early to call an overall winner of the Regata dei Tre Golfi, North Star at present leads her class under IRC corrected time.

Regata dei Tre Golfi is also the second event in the IMA’s 2022-23 Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge.