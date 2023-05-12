Guggenberger 3rd into Les Sables d’Olonne and last in the 2022 GGR!

Michael Guggenberger was 3rd across the Golden Globe finish line with a Provisional time of 249 days, 17 hours, 42 minutes and 24 seconds the last ranked sailor in the GGR out of 16 entrants.

Guggenberger (AUT) started the race with a few impediments compared to other entrants in the GGR.

First, he is from land-locked Austria when most of the other entrants grew up on the seaside. Second, he started sailing only 12 years ago when most other GGR competitors started sailing at an early age from dinghies, going into keelboats later, some raking up significant mileage on the way.

He did however compensate for his relative inexperience with inextinguishable passion and dedication to make it to the GGR start line, and complete his race in 249 days.

He was welcomed in Les Sables d’Olonne by Kirsten Neuschäfer (ZAF), Abhilash Tomy (IND) top image, Simon Curwen and Ertan Beskardes of Britain, as well as hundreds of enthusiasts on the channel and the stage.



Originally planning to enter the 2018 GGR on an endurance 35, he later switched rides and bought a ketch-rigged Biscay 36 from Antoine Cousot (FRA), who raced later rebuilding and preparing it with his Team Manager Stefan Weigel, turning the graceful cruiser into a bullet-proof yacht that could weather the worst conditions.

Nuri Sardines, an artisanal Sardine factory based in Matosinhos, Portugal, liked the artisanal feel of the race and Michael’s campaign, and joined Michael’s campaigns at a timely moment, providing him with welcome support to make the start line in good conditions.

Michael may have been short on water in the Pacific, wondering if he could finish his round the world trip without stopping for water, but never ran out of Sardines!

“The GGR has been an incredible voyage, I had already changed me in the preparation leading to the start, and changed me in more ways than I had imagined during the 249 days at sea.” Michael Gugg, Skipper, Nuri Sardines.

Michael has made it to the 3rd and last ranked position in the GGR, completing a podium never seen before in a ocean race, let alone a solo, non-stop, race around the world.

India and Austria may not be known for their importance in the sailing world but have found themselves true Ambassadors of the sport. South Africa is a well-known sailing nation but never reached the winning stage of round the world racing.

Still at sea . . . With Guggenberger on land, there is still One Chichester sailor at sea.

Jeremy Bagshaw who is around 1300 miles from the finish. The second South African in the race lost ground when plagued by barnacles in the Atlantic and decided to manually scrape his hull in South Africa.

Alas, the dreaded shells came back with a vengeance in the Indian Ocean, and he was obliged to lift Olleanna and provision on water in Hobart.

Guy Waites (GBR) who stopped in Cape Town to lift Sagarmatha and a second time in Hobart to get a new life raft, has just entered the Northern hemisphere.

No longer in the GGR he courageously decided to continue his round the world adventure and is heading to Les Sables d’Olonne. He sent a message via his sat phone congratulating Michael for his finish as he did for Kirsten, Abhilash and Simon.

2022 GGR Finishers:

1. Kirsten Neuschäfer (39) / South Africa / Cape George 36 – “MINNEHAHA”

2. Abhilash Tomy (43) / India / Rustler 36 – “BAYANAT”

3. Michael Guggenberger (44) / Austria / Biscay 36 – “NURI”

2022 GGR Chichester Class:

1. Simon Curwen (63) / UK / Biscay 36 – “CLARA”

2. Jeremy Bagshaw (59) / South Africa / OE32 – “OLLEANNA”