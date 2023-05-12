Peter Waghorn Regatta at Grafham Water SC

On Coronation Bank Holiday Monday, Grafham Water SC ran a special regatta to commemorate Peter Waghorn and his huge contribution to the Club.

Peter Waghorn passed away on Sunday 15 January 2023 after a brief illness, just short of his 90th birthday. He retired in his mid-50s and devoted his energies towards sport development, both sailing and cycling.

He was a member of Grafham Water SC for about 40 years and held senior volunteer posts for 24 years as Chair of Sailing Committee from 1980 to 1985, Commodore 1986 to 1989 and Open Meeting organiser 1989 to 2004. Peter made a major contribution to both sailing and cycling in the area and this resulted in him being awarded a well-deserved MBE in 2013.

The forecast for the day was a little foreboding with heavy rain forecast from midday onwards. However, the wind was a good one: 13 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, from the South, and the rain held off until after sailing for the day was finished.

The format of the regatta was three short back-to back races in the morning followed by a longer Pursuit Race in the afternoon. Over 45 boats entered including visitors from four members of the former Beds & Cambs Association Clubs of which Peter was a strong supporter.

When the results of all morning three fleets were combined, Jon Sweet and Reece Webb emerged as clear winners with three first places, followed by Tim Evans in second and Ian Walters, sailing a Solo, in third.

The afternoon pursuit race was led off by the Topper of Lucas Rooke, who faced the prospect of sailing for over 100 minutes up to the scheduled finish at 16:15.

We used one of Peter’s Pursuit Race courses, that he devised many years ago but which are still in regular use for the Wednesday evening and Christmas Pursuit Races. Fittingly, first mark of the Course was “W”, which the Club has agreed will henceforward be named “Waghorn”.

Ian Walters, in his Solo, led for some time, with Adele Burbidge close behind in her Laser 4.7. However in the final two minutes Jon and Reece in their Formula 18 cat emerged ahead, with Will Russell in his RS600 taking second place.

Combining the morning and afternoon results, Jon and Reece were clear winners, so took the “Peter Waghorn” Cup, as well as the “Past Masters” Trophy for the morning, and the “RNLI Trophy” for the afternoon.

Second overall was Ian Walters; third was Adele Burbidge, with Peter Curtis (RS300) and Mark Rushton (Contender) taking the other prizes.

In the middle of the day, about 30 cyclists from Welwyn Wheelers, Peter’s Cycling Club which he actively supported over many years, joined us at the Club.

They had organised their own tribute ride to Peter to coincide with our Regatta. The event raised contributions of £475 from those sailing which will go to the two chosen charities: RNLI and Magpas.

