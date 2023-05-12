2023 Open iQFOiL European Championship face strong winds

After the third day of racing at the 2023 Open iQFOiL European Championships in Patras, Greece, Sebastian Kördel of Germany leads the men and Sharon Kantor of Israel the women.

With another day of strong wind racing, now in gold and silver fleets, Kördel took the lead, with three race wins and a second place.

Luuc Van Opzeeland NED follows 3 points behind in second, Nicol Goyard FRA dropped back to third.

Best British competitor in the men is Sam Sills (BFD,22,10,12) in 12th. Andy Brown is in 26th.



In the women Kantor pulled away with three more race wins to take a 12 point lead.

Tamar Steinberg ISR is second and Pilar LaMadrid ESP moved up to third.

Best British competitors in the women are Islay Watson (6,6DSQ,6) in 6th and Emma Wilson (2,25,9,14.40) 7th. Saskia Sills is 24th.

Men iQFOiL European Championships – Leaders after 12 races (114 entries)

1st GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – 19 46 pts

2nd NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND – – 22 45 pts

3rd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 28 66 pts

4th NED 465 Huig Jan TAK – – 30 56 pts

5th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 36 162 pts

6th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 41 86 pts

7th ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA – – 45 129 pts

8th AUS 81 Grae MORRIS – – 53 99 pts

9th NZL 59 Joshua ARMIT – – 56 97 pts

10th FRA 4 Titouan LE BOSQ – – 58 95 pts

11th NZL 27 Thomas CROOK – – 62 113 pts

12th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS – – 67 146 pts

13th ARU 4 Ethan Westera WESTERA – – 74 146 pts

14th FRA 629 Louis PIGNOLET – – 89.7 170.7 pts

15th BRA 7 Mateus ISAAC – – 94 202 pts

16th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 100 256 pts

17th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI – – 102.4 163.4 pts

18th FRA 7 Adrien MESTRE – – 104 221 pts

19th ISR 30 Tomer VARDIMON – – 108 186 pts

20th FRA 5 Clément BOURGEOIS – – 109 163 pts

Other GBR:

26th GBR 360 Andy BROWN – – 141 237 pts

30th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS – – 159 260 pts

31st GBR 983 Matthew BARTON – – 165 261 pts

Women iQFOiL European Championships – Leaders after 12 races (89 entries)

1st ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR – – 11 38 pts

2nd ISR 216 Tamar STEINBERG – – 23 61 pts

3rd ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID – – 30 99 pts

4th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 33 59 pts

5th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 33 63 pts

6th GBR 529 Islay WATSON – – 38 96 pts

7th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 44.4 121.4 pts

8th NOR 332 Mina MOBEKK – – 48 90 pts

9th CRO 991 Palma ČARGO – – 51 92 pts

10th FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN – – 60 104 pts

11th NOR 39 Helle OPPEDAL – – 67 124 pts

12th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 67 146 pts

13th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 70 118 pts

14th FRA 31 Lola SORIN – – 76 181 pts

15th FRA 775 Delphine COUSIN – – 80 158 pts

16th ESP 132 Nicole VAN DER VELDEN – – 81 161 pts

17th NZL 1 Veerle TEN HAVE – – 95 155 pts

18th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 97 163 pts

19th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 102 175 pts

20th CHN 8 Xialing TAN – – 109 226 pts

21st ISR 351 Shahar RESHEF – – 110 197 pts

22nd PER 7 MariaBAZO GERMAN – – 118 256 pts

23rd POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 118 210 pts

24th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS – – 122 196 pts

Full results here . . .