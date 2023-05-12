2023 Open iQFOiL European Championship face strong winds

After the third day of racing at the 2023 Open iQFOiL European Championships in Patras, Greece, Sebastian Kördel of Germany leads the men and Sharon Kantor of Israel the women.
With another day of strong wind racing, now in gold and silver fleets, Kördel took the lead, with three race wins and a second place.
Luuc Van Opzeeland NED follows 3 points behind in second, Nicol Goyard FRA dropped back to third.
Best British competitor in the men is Sam Sills (BFD,22,10,12) in 12th. Andy Brown is in 26th.
In the women Kantor pulled away with three more race wins to take a 12 point lead.
Tamar Steinberg ISR is second and Pilar LaMadrid ESP moved up to third.
Best British competitors in the women are Islay Watson (6,6DSQ,6) in 6th and Emma Wilson (2,25,9,14.40) 7th. Saskia Sills is 24th.
Men iQFOiL European Championships – Leaders after 12 races (114 entries)
1st GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – 19 46 pts
2nd NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND – – 22 45 pts
3rd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 28 66 pts
4th NED 465 Huig Jan TAK – – 30 56 pts
5th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 36 162 pts
6th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 41 86 pts
7th ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA – – 45 129 pts
8th AUS 81 Grae MORRIS – – 53 99 pts
9th NZL 59 Joshua ARMIT – – 56 97 pts
10th FRA 4 Titouan LE BOSQ – – 58 95 pts
11th NZL 27 Thomas CROOK – – 62 113 pts
12th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS – – 67 146 pts
13th ARU 4 Ethan Westera WESTERA – – 74 146 pts
14th FRA 629 Louis PIGNOLET – – 89.7 170.7 pts
15th BRA 7 Mateus ISAAC – – 94 202 pts
16th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 100 256 pts
17th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI – – 102.4 163.4 pts
18th FRA 7 Adrien MESTRE – – 104 221 pts
19th ISR 30 Tomer VARDIMON – – 108 186 pts
20th FRA 5 Clément BOURGEOIS – – 109 163 pts
Other GBR:
26th GBR 360 Andy BROWN – – 141 237 pts
30th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS – – 159 260 pts
31st GBR 983 Matthew BARTON – – 165 261 pts
Women iQFOiL European Championships – Leaders after 12 races (89 entries)
1st ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR – – 11 38 pts
2nd ISR 216 Tamar STEINBERG – – 23 61 pts
3rd ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID – – 30 99 pts
4th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 33 59 pts
5th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 33 63 pts
6th GBR 529 Islay WATSON – – 38 96 pts
7th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 44.4 121.4 pts
8th NOR 332 Mina MOBEKK – – 48 90 pts
9th CRO 991 Palma ČARGO – – 51 92 pts
10th FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN – – 60 104 pts
11th NOR 39 Helle OPPEDAL – – 67 124 pts
12th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 67 146 pts
13th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 70 118 pts
14th FRA 31 Lola SORIN – – 76 181 pts
15th FRA 775 Delphine COUSIN – – 80 158 pts
16th ESP 132 Nicole VAN DER VELDEN – – 81 161 pts
17th NZL 1 Veerle TEN HAVE – – 95 155 pts
18th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 97 163 pts
19th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 102 175 pts
20th CHN 8 Xialing TAN – – 109 226 pts
21st ISR 351 Shahar RESHEF – – 110 197 pts
22nd PER 7 MariaBAZO GERMAN – – 118 256 pts
23rd POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 118 210 pts
24th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS – – 122 196 pts