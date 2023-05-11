470 Mixed Europeans vital for Paris 2024 Olympic hopefuls

The mixed-crew 470 European Championship will take place at the Sanremo YC, Italy from 12 to 20 May.

Continuing on from the Trofeo Princesa Sofía and Semaine Olympique Française events the championship will be part of the selection process for most countries for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Racing for the championship will start on 15 May with five qualifying races followed by six final series races with a Medal Race on 20 May.

The event has attracted 67 entries including the winners of the recent Spanish and French Olympic class events – Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka of Japan, and Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman of Sapain.

Plus the defending champions Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweeden,

It will be especially important for the British Sailing Team who failed to make the Top Ten Medal Races in the two previous events.

And there is hot competition for the British places at the upcoming Paris 2024 Test Event, 7 to 16 July in Marseille which mirrors the Olympic event organisation.

Brits competing in the Europeans are:

Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris

Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr

Charlie Leigh and Alex Hughes

Haydn Sewell and Faye Chatterton

and Hannah Bristow and James Taylor

