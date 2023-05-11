2023 Open and U23 Finn European Championships on Lake Balaton

The 73 strong entry for this event is the biggest since pre-pandemic times, and competitors have travelled from as far afield as Argentina, Australia and the USA to take part.

The Championships are taking place in Csopak on Lake Balaton, the traditional home of the Hungarian Finn fleet, from 11-18 May, organised by Procelero Sport Club in conjunction with the International Finn Association.

It will also produce a new Finn European champion, with last year’s winner, Miguel Fernandez Vasco, from Spain, absent after taking a sabbatical from Finn sailing this summer.

Unsurprisingly the home fleet have entered in strong numbers and include double U23 world champion and 2023 Finn Gold Cup runner-up Domonkos Németh, and 2021 Europeans Masters champion, Akos Lukats.

Another local taking part in his first major Finn event in a long time is South Africa’s Ian Ainslie, who lives by the lake.

Also taking part is France’s Laurent Haÿ, bronze medalist at last year’s Europeans and fourth at the Finn Gold Cup, and Filipe Silva, from Portugal, the 2019 European Master champion.

From Britain there will be Lawrence Crispin, Graham Douglas and Tim Tavinor competing.

The International Finn season started early in 2023 with the Finn Gold Cup in Miami but in the coming three weeks there is a double bill of both the Europeans and the Finn World Masters, which starts in Kavala, Greece on May 26, with 157 entries so far.

Measurement and registration in Csopak are taking place from 11-13 May with the practice race and opening ceremony on the 13 May.

A series of 10 races is scheduled from 14-18 May 2023.