International 14 Europeans – Three-way tussle for 2023 title . . .

Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary move into the lead after three more races at the International 14 Europeans on Lake Como.
The three-way tussle for the 2023 European title continues to feature three Itchrnor SC teams . . . with Massey and Hillary (2, 1, 1) on 6 pts taking a one point lead from Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett (1, 3, 2) in second, and a two point advantage over Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald (3, 2, 3) with 8 pts.
Oliver Voss and Eike Ehrig (6, 6, 4) of Germany are fourth with 19pts, fifth Doug Pattison and Mark Tait (4, 4, 7) with 21 pts and sixth Martin Jones and Harry Kennedy (5, 5, 5) on 23 pts.
Three more races were completed Friday with the three leaders maintaining their grip on the top of the leaderboard.
Saturday is the final day of racing with a possible three final races to decide just who will take the title.
International 14 Europeans – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (55 entries)
1st GBR 1565 Massey Archie, Hillary Harvey, Itchenor SC – – 3 2 2 1 1 – – 6 pts
2nd GBR 1569 Shaw Andy, Struckett Rob, Itchenor SC – – 1 3 1 3 2 – – 7 pts
3rd GBR 1553 Truswell Glen, FitzGerald Ed, Itchenor SC – – 2 1 3 2 3 – – 8 pts
4th GER 91 Voss Oliver, Ehrig Eike, Baltische SV – – 5 4 6 6 4 – – 19 pts
5th GBR 1561 Pattison Douglas, Tait Mark, Itchenor SC – – 6 9 4 4 7 – – 21 pts
6th GBR 1567 Jones Martin, Kennedy Harry, Itchenor SC – – 11 8 5 5 5 – – 23 pts
7th GBR 1557 Nurton Katie, Tweedle Cameron, WPNSA – – 7 6 7 7 9 – – 27 pts
8th AUS 651 Mahar Courtney, Mahar Elliott, Perth SC – – 4 10 18 10 8 – – 32 pts
9th GBR 1572 Bromley Peter, Maclean Hugh, Thorney island SC – – 15 5 11 27 6 – – 37 pts
10th GBR 1530 Knight Alex, Clark James, CVLSC – – 10 12 9 25 11 – – 41 pts
11th GER 271 Elle Michel, Baginski Klaas-Lysander, WSCW – – 16 15 8 8 17 – – 47 pts
12th CAN 625 Laventure Lauren, LEMIEUX JASON, RCYC – – 8 14 13 32 12 – – 47 pts
13th GBR 1546 Duchesne Charles, Boniface Josh, Itchenor SC – – 9 7 24 16 16 – – 48 pts
14th GER 28 Reinsch Axel, Dietrich Eike, WSCW – – 13 12 11 13 – – 49 pts
15th GBR 1574 Upton-Brown Mark, Dyer Ed, Itchenor SC – – 23 10 9 14 – – 56 pts
16th GER 221 Heim Stephan, Schmidt Robert, SVW – – 13 11 32 17 25 – – 66 pts
17th GER 3 Schafft David, Solbrig Philipp, Deutsch Britischer YC – – 12 16 23 33 24 – – 75 pts
18th GER 24 Denninger Angela, Wiskemann Moritz, SCLW – – 14 17 21 29 23 – – 75 pts
19th GBR 1575 FitzGerald Andy, Keegan Stuart, Tynemouth SC – – 19 15 15 28 – – 77 pts
20th GER 255 Seglitz Thorsten, Sandmeier Nino, Berliner YC e.VS – – 17 18 27 18 26 – – 79 pts