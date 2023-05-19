International 14 Europeans – Three-way tussle for 2023 title . . .

Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary move into the lead after three more races at the International 14 Europeans on Lake Como.

The three-way tussle for the 2023 European title continues to feature three Itchrnor SC teams . . . with Massey and Hillary (2, 1, 1) on 6 pts taking a one point lead from Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett (1, 3, 2) in second, and a two point advantage over Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald (3, 2, 3) with 8 pts.

Oliver Voss and Eike Ehrig (6, 6, 4) of Germany are fourth with 19pts, fifth Doug Pattison and Mark Tait (4, 4, 7) with 21 pts and sixth Martin Jones and Harry Kennedy (5, 5, 5) on 23 pts.

Three more races were completed Friday with the three leaders maintaining their grip on the top of the leaderboard.

Saturday is the final day of racing with a possible three final races to decide just who will take the title.

International 14 Europeans – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (55 entries)

1st GBR 1565 Massey Archie, Hillary Harvey, Itchenor SC – – 3 2 2 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR 1569 Shaw Andy, Struckett Rob, Itchenor SC – – 1 3 1 3 2 – – 7 pts

3rd GBR 1553 Truswell Glen, FitzGerald Ed, Itchenor SC – – 2 1 3 2 3 – – 8 pts

4th GER 91 Voss Oliver, Ehrig Eike, Baltische SV – – 5 4 6 6 4 – – 19 pts

5th GBR 1561 Pattison Douglas, Tait Mark, Itchenor SC – – 6 9 4 4 7 – – 21 pts

6th GBR 1567 Jones Martin, Kennedy Harry, Itchenor SC – – 11 8 5 5 5 – – 23 pts

7th GBR 1557 Nurton Katie, Tweedle Cameron, WPNSA – – 7 6 7 7 9 – – 27 pts

8th AUS 651 Mahar Courtney, Mahar Elliott, Perth SC – – 4 10 18 10 8 – – 32 pts

9th GBR 1572 Bromley Peter, Maclean Hugh, Thorney island SC – – 15 5 11 27 6 – – 37 pts

10th GBR 1530 Knight Alex, Clark James, CVLSC – – 10 12 9 25 11 – – 41 pts

11th GER 271 Elle Michel, Baginski Klaas-Lysander, WSCW – – 16 15 8 8 17 – – 47 pts

12th CAN 625 Laventure Lauren, LEMIEUX JASON, RCYC – – 8 14 13 32 12 – – 47 pts

13th GBR 1546 Duchesne Charles, Boniface Josh, Itchenor SC – – 9 7 24 16 16 – – 48 pts

14th GER 28 Reinsch Axel, Dietrich Eike, WSCW – – 13 12 11 13 – – 49 pts

15th GBR 1574 Upton-Brown Mark, Dyer Ed, Itchenor SC – – 23 10 9 14 – – 56 pts

16th GER 221 Heim Stephan, Schmidt Robert, SVW – – 13 11 32 17 25 – – 66 pts

17th GER 3 Schafft David, Solbrig Philipp, Deutsch Britischer YC – – 12 16 23 33 24 – – 75 pts

18th GER 24 Denninger Angela, Wiskemann Moritz, SCLW – – 14 17 21 29 23 – – 75 pts

19th GBR 1575 FitzGerald Andy, Keegan Stuart, Tynemouth SC – – 19 15 15 28 – – 77 pts

20th GER 255 Seglitz Thorsten, Sandmeier Nino, Berliner YC e.VS – – 17 18 27 18 26 – – 79 pts

Full results available here . . .