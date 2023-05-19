470 Europeans – Medal Race Fleet decided for Saturday

Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden still hold a slender lead for the 470 European Championship Medal Race.

Dahlberg and Karlsson’s lead is reduced to three points with Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort (GER) in second and Hippolyte Machetti and Aloïse Retornaz of France another six points back in third.

The medal race is a double-points contest so it’s quite possible the French could sneak past both the front runners and snatch gold if they get a bit too caught up in a match-race.

In fact any of the top five have a more than realistic shot at gold. The two teams with the best set of scores today were Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman (ESP) whose 2, 8, 3 results take the Spaniards into fourth overall and just one point behind the French.

Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr (AUT) had the best day with 1, 4, 7 which lifts the Austrians to fifth overall and just two points behind Spain.

With the Austrians only 12 points off the Swedish lead, it’s not inconceivable that they could yet snatch gold. Stranger things have happened at sea, especially in the confused sea state of San Remo this week.

The Swedes will be hard to beat, but there are four other teams who will give it their all for 470 gold on Saturday.

Not to be found in the Medal Race are any British competitors.

The heady day of Hannah Mills and her crews sweeping up the medals are consigned to the record books, and best place British team members are Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris in 20th place, only making single figures once in 11 races.

Hannah Bristo and James Taylor also made the gold fleet and are in 29th, also only making single figures once.

Three other British competitors did not make the cut and raced in the Silver fleet.

470 Mixed European Championship – Medal Race Qualifiers (67 entries)

1st SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 36 pts

2nd GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – 39 pts

3rd FRA 3 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 45 pts

4th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 46 pts

5th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MAEHR – – 48 pts

6th FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 56 pts

7th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO – – 80 pts

8th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – 87 pts

9th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ – – 94 pts

10th JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 96 pts

Full results available here . . .