Harry Clemons “Buddy” Melges Jr., passed away recently aged 93

Harry Clemons “Buddy” Melges Jr., considered to be one of the greatest competitive sailors in the sport of sailing, passed away on May 18, 2023.

He leaves behind a remarkable legacy as one of the most accomplished and revered sailors in American history.

Born on January 26, 1930, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, Buddy dedicated his life to the pursuit of excellence on the water. Growing up on Delavan Lake, he honed his skills sailing the boats crafted by his father, Harry Melges Sr., at Melges Boat Works.

From its humble origins as a wooden rowboat builder, the family business evolved into a trailblazer in sailing innovation, providing top-quality performance hulls and sails while fostering a passionate sailing community over the last 78 years.

Over his eight-decade career, Buddy advanced the sport and etched his name into the annals of sailing history, showcasing unmatched skill, strategic brilliance, and an unwavering passion for the sport. While being a fierce competitor, Buddy made lifelong friendships both on and off the water. His triumphs in international competitions solidified his status as a sailing icon.

Buddy soared to Olympic glory, earning a gold medal in the Soling class in 1972 and a bronze medal in the Flying Dutchman class in 1964.

His expertise extended beyond the Olympics, as he claimed a gold medal in the Flying Dutchman Class at the Pan American Games in 1967, the title of two-time Star world champion in 1978 and 1979, and a remarkable three-time 5.5 Meter world champion in 1967, 1973, and 1983.

Buddy also made his mark on the America’s Cup. As a challenger in 1987 with Heart of America, he competed against Dennis Conner’s Stars & Stripes and earned high praise from Conner, himself. In 1992, Buddy achieved the ultimate success, helming America3 to victory alongside Bill Koch, securing the America’s Cup and marking one of his greatest accomplishments during his storied career.

His list of sailing accolades goes on, including three-time US Sailing’s Rolex Yachtsman of the Year (1961, 1972, and 1983) and two-time One Design Sailor of the Year (1978 and 1979). In 1972, the national authority for the sport, now called US Sailing, presented Buddy with its most esteemed award, the Nathanael G. Herreshoff Trophy for Outstanding Contributions to the Sport.

Survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Gloria, and their children, Laura Melges, Hans Melges, and Harry C. Melges III (Suzanne), Buddy is also remembered by his grandchildren, Olivia Arbaugh, Hunter Arbaugh, Harry C. Melges IV, Monroe Melges, Hans Melges, Maxx Melges, and Maverik Melges.

Obituary and image provided by Buddy’s Granddaughter, Olivia Arbaugh