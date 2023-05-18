i14 Europeans – Truswell and FitzGerald lead after 2 races

Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald lead the 2023 International 14 Europeans after two races.

In second are Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett (1, 3) with 4 pts and third Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary (3, 2) with 5 pts, to complete a trio of Itchenor SC teams topping the leaderboard.

In fourth are Oliver Voss and Eike Ehrig (5, 4) of Germany on 9 pts, then fifth Britain’s Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle (7, 6) with 13 pts.

Rounding out the top six are Australia’s Courtney Mahar and Elliott Mahar (4, 10) with 14 pts.

To date, Thursday 18 May, only 25 of the 55 entries have raced according to the event website – Marvelia on Lake Como, Italy.

Very little else is known, although much of this area of Italy is undergoing considerable extreme weather conditions. But images indicate light or no wind condiitons on Lake Como.

The website indicates that racing is sheduled for Friday from 11:00 hrs local time. Racing is scheduled to finish on Saturday 20 May.

International 14 Europeans – Leaders after 2 races (55 entries)

1st GBR 1553 Truswell Glen, FitzGerald Ed, Open, Itchenor SC – – 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd GBR 1569 Shaw Andy, Struckett Rob, Open, Itchenor SC – – 1 3 – – 4 pts

3rd GBR 1565 Massey Archie, Hillary Harvey, Open, Itchenor SC- – 3 2 – – 5 pts

4th GER 91 Voss Oliver, Ehrig Eike, Open, Baltische SV – – 5 4 – – 9 pts

5th GBR 1557 Nurton Katie, Tweedle Cameron, Open, WPNSA – – 7 6 – – 13 pts

6th AUS 651 Mahar Courtney, Mahar Elliott, Open, Perth SC- – 4 10 – – 14 pts

7th GBR 1561 Pattison Douglas, Tait Mark, Open, Itchenor SC – – 6 9 – – 15 pts

8th GBR 1546 Duchesne Charles, Boniface Josh, Open, Itchenor SC – – 0 9 7 – – 16 pts

9th GBR 1567 Jones Martin, Kennedy Harry, Open, Itchenor SC – – 11 8 – – 19 pts

10th GBR 1572 Bromley Peter, Maclean Hugh, Open, Thorney island – – 15 5 – – 20 pts

11th CAN 625 Laventure Lauren, LEMIEUX JASON, Open, RCYC – – 8 14 – – 22 pts

12th GBR 1530 Knight Alex, Clark James, Open, CVLSC – – 10 12 – – 22 pts

13th GER 221 Heim Stephan, Schmidt Robert, Open, SVW – – 13 11 – – 24 pts

14th GER 1554 Schafft David, Solbrig Philipp, Open, Deutsch britischer YC – – 12 16 – – 31 pts

15th GER 24 Denninger Angela, Wiskemann Moritz, Open, SCLW – – 14 17 – – 31 pts

16th GER 271 Elle Michel, Baginski Klaas-Lysander, Open, WSCW – – 16 15 – – 31 pts

17th GER 255 Seglitz Thorsten, Sandmeier Nino, Open, Berliner YC e.V / Segl – – 17 18 – – 35 pts

18th GER 81 Holste Carmen, GER, Holste Oliver, Open, Wscw – – 20 20 – – 40 pts

19th GBR 1527 McDanell Philip, Boughton Luke, Open, Itchenor – – 19 22 – – 41 pts

20th USA 1205 Kennedy Maddy, Pacholski Mike, Open, Kaneohe YC – – 22 21 – – 43 pts

21st GER 22 Gehrlein Dennis, Nielandt Lasse, Open, WYD – – dnf 13 – – 69 pts

22nd CAN 623 Hayward Peter, Leigh Chris, Open, RCYC 74,0 18 dns – – 74 pts

23rd GBR 1575 FitzGerald Andy, Keegan Stuart, Open, Tynemouth SC – – dns 19 – – 75 pts

24th AUS 666 Vicerky Steward, Pfisterer Fabio, Open, Lübecker YC – – 21 dns – – 77 pts

25th GBR 1574 Upton-Brown Mark, Dyer Ed, Open, Itchenor SC – – dnf 23 – – 79 pts

26th GER 73 Thomas Inga, Kastell Philipp, Open, SVAG – – dns dns – – 112 pts