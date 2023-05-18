i14 Europeans – Truswell and FitzGerald lead after 2 races

Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald lead the 2023 International 14 Europeans after two races.
In second are Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett (1, 3) with 4 pts and third Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary (3, 2) with 5 pts, to complete a trio of Itchenor SC teams topping the leaderboard.
In fourth are Oliver Voss and Eike Ehrig (5, 4) of Germany on 9 pts, then fifth Britain’s Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle (7, 6) with 13 pts.
Rounding out the top six are Australia’s Courtney Mahar and Elliott Mahar (4, 10) with 14 pts.
To date, Thursday 18 May, only 25 of the 55 entries have raced according to the event website – Marvelia on Lake Como, Italy.
Very little else is known, although much of this area of Italy is undergoing considerable extreme weather conditions. But images indicate light or no wind condiitons on Lake Como.
The website indicates that racing is sheduled for Friday from 11:00 hrs local time. Racing is scheduled to finish on Saturday 20 May.
International 14 Europeans – Leaders after 2 races (55 entries)
1st GBR 1553 Truswell Glen, FitzGerald Ed, Open, Itchenor SC – – 2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd GBR 1569 Shaw Andy, Struckett Rob, Open, Itchenor SC – – 1 3 – – 4 pts
3rd GBR 1565 Massey Archie, Hillary Harvey, Open, Itchenor SC- – 3 2 – – 5 pts
4th GER 91 Voss Oliver, Ehrig Eike, Open, Baltische SV – – 5 4 – – 9 pts
5th GBR 1557 Nurton Katie, Tweedle Cameron, Open, WPNSA – – 7 6 – – 13 pts
6th AUS 651 Mahar Courtney, Mahar Elliott, Open, Perth SC- – 4 10 – – 14 pts
7th GBR 1561 Pattison Douglas, Tait Mark, Open, Itchenor SC – – 6 9 – – 15 pts
8th GBR 1546 Duchesne Charles, Boniface Josh, Open, Itchenor SC – – 0 9 7 – – 16 pts
9th GBR 1567 Jones Martin, Kennedy Harry, Open, Itchenor SC – – 11 8 – – 19 pts
10th GBR 1572 Bromley Peter, Maclean Hugh, Open, Thorney island – – 15 5 – – 20 pts
11th CAN 625 Laventure Lauren, LEMIEUX JASON, Open, RCYC – – 8 14 – – 22 pts
12th GBR 1530 Knight Alex, Clark James, Open, CVLSC – – 10 12 – – 22 pts
13th GER 221 Heim Stephan, Schmidt Robert, Open, SVW – – 13 11 – – 24 pts
14th GER 1554 Schafft David, Solbrig Philipp, Open, Deutsch britischer YC – – 12 16 – – 31 pts
15th GER 24 Denninger Angela, Wiskemann Moritz, Open, SCLW – – 14 17 – – 31 pts
16th GER 271 Elle Michel, Baginski Klaas-Lysander, Open, WSCW – – 16 15 – – 31 pts
17th GER 255 Seglitz Thorsten, Sandmeier Nino, Open, Berliner YC e.V / Segl – – 17 18 – – 35 pts
18th GER 81 Holste Carmen, GER, Holste Oliver, Open, Wscw – – 20 20 – – 40 pts
19th GBR 1527 McDanell Philip, Boughton Luke, Open, Itchenor – – 19 22 – – 41 pts
20th USA 1205 Kennedy Maddy, Pacholski Mike, Open, Kaneohe YC – – 22 21 – – 43 pts
21st GER 22 Gehrlein Dennis, Nielandt Lasse, Open, WYD – – dnf 13 – – 69 pts
22nd CAN 623 Hayward Peter, Leigh Chris, Open, RCYC 74,0 18 dns – – 74 pts
23rd GBR 1575 FitzGerald Andy, Keegan Stuart, Open, Tynemouth SC – – dns 19 – – 75 pts
24th AUS 666 Vicerky Steward, Pfisterer Fabio, Open, Lübecker YC – – 21 dns – – 77 pts
25th GBR 1574 Upton-Brown Mark, Dyer Ed, Open, Itchenor SC – – dnf 23 – – 79 pts
26th GER 73 Thomas Inga, Kastell Philipp, Open, SVAG – – dns dns – – 112 pts