470 European Championship – Dahlberg and Karlsson take lead

Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson (SWE) came closer to successfully defending their title after a barnstorming performance on the first day of gold fleet racing at the 470 European Championship in San Remo, Italy.

Behind the Swedes who scored 7 points from the day’s session, are Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort of Gernmany with 24 points and Hippolyte Machetti and Aloïse Retornaz of France with 24 pts.

Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr of Austria climb to sixth overall, with a big gap of 18 points to the Portuguese, Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao in seventh.

Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris are in 26th place with Hannah Bristo and James Taylor in 31.

Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr are 34th overall and lead the Silver fleet after winning all three races.

Friday sees the conclusion of gold fleet competition with three races scheduled.

Saturday is Medal Race day, for the top 10 teams to battle it out in a single, double-points contest to decide who will make it on to the podium in the Marina degli Aregai.

470 Mixed European Championship – Leaders after Day 4 (67 entries)

1st SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 1 -21 5 4 1 1 4 2 – – 18 pts

2nd GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – -12 3 1 1 1 5 8 5 – – 24 pts

3rd FRA 3 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 6 4 1 7 2 -9 2 7 – – 29 pts

4th FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 2 7 2 3 4 2 -13 10 – – 30 pts

5th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 5 2 3 6 -15 3 10 4 – – 33 pts

6th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MAEHR – – 5 -16 4 9 6 8 3 1 – – 36 pts

7th POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOÃO – – 3 6 10 10 3 17 5 DSQ – – 54 pts

8th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO – – 7 7 9 -13 7 11 1 13 – – 55 pts

9th JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 3 8 8 4 2 13 -24 17 – – 55 pts

10th GER 50 Theresa LÖFFLER and Christopher HOERR – – 1 1 18 15 6 10 7 -23 – – 58 pts

Full results available here . .