Finn Europeans Day 4 – Nemeth closes on first Finn European title

Domonkos Nemeth of Hungary took three more race wins on day 4 of the Finn Europeans in Csopak, Hungary.

Nemeth with 7 pts now has a commanding lead with just one more day to sail.

Laurent Hay, of France, had the next best day to consolidate his second place with 18 pts, while Filipe Silva, of Portugal, remains in third, with 29 pts.

Alessandro Marega of Italy is fourth with 30 pts and Hungary’s Elemér Haidekker fifth on 44 pts. Poland’s Bartosz Szydlowsk is sixth with 47 pts.

Britain’s Lawrence Crispin (10, 8, 8) (top image) gains a place to seventh overall with 52 pts.

Two races are scheduled for the final day of racing on Thursday and while Nemeth only needs one good race to secure both the senior and U23 European titles, the other podium places are still up for grabs.

Hay has the advantage, but it’s all on for the final day.

Finn Europeans – Day 4 Leaders after 8 races (71 entries)

1st HUN 80 Domonkos NÉMETH – – 1 1 -15 1 1 1 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 3 2 3 2 -11 4 2 2 – – 18 pts

3rd POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – 4 4 6 4 3 2 -7 6 – – 29 pts

4th ITA 983 Alessandro MAREGA – – 7 3 -9 6 5 3 3 3 – – 30 pts

5th HUN 911 Elemér Péter HAIDEKKER – – -14 6 8 5 2 6 6 11 – – 44 pts

6th POL 6 Bartosz SZYDLOWSKI – – 5 -71 7 3 10 12 5 5 – – 47 pts

7th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN – – 2 7 -18 10 7 10 8 8 – – 52 pts

8th RSA 1 Ian AINSLIE – – 12 11 12 -14 8 5 4 4 – – 56 pts

9th FRA 99 Marc ALLAIN DES BEAUVAIS – – 16 16 -24 13 6 15 9 9 – – 84 pts

10th HUN 5 Tibor PALLAY – – -28 14 11 12 15 14 12 10 – – 88 pts

11th FIN 201 Kristian SJÖBERG – – 13 19 10 11 19 -71 11 10 – – 93 pts

12th UKR 7 Volodymyr STASYUK – – 9 10 -33 8 17 23 20 7 – – 94 pts

13th HUN 50 Akos LUKATS – – 11 8 28 19 18 7 13 -71 – – 104 pts

14th HUN 7 Székely ANTAL – – -23 23 5 18 20 13 17 14 – – 110 pts

15th AUS 330 James BEVIS – – 6 12 41 29 9 11 -71 12 – – 120 pts

16th SVK 1 Peter MOSNY – – 19 9 23 9 29 20 18 -71 – – 127 pts

17th HUN 161 Botond ZIMMERMANN – – 24 18 -37 22 28 25 14 18 – – 149 pts

18th POL 73 Andrzej ROMANOWSKI – – 21 26 21 15 24 24 19 -71 – – 150 pts

19th HUN 75 Örs NÉMETH – – 30 38 26 -42 21 9 22 15 – – 161 pts

20th HUN 42 Ábel SZŰCS – – -40 22 20 27 22 27 24 19 – – 161 pts

Other GBR:

35th GBR Tim TAVINOR – – 31 -71 39 21 25 – – 1126 pts

54th GBR Graham DOUGLAS – – 71 -71 60 51 50 – – 232 pts

Full results available here . . .