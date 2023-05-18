Finn Europeans Day 4 – Nemeth closes on first Finn European title

Domonkos Nemeth of Hungary took three more race wins on day 4 of the Finn Europeans in Csopak, Hungary.
Nemeth with 7 pts now has a commanding lead with just one more day to sail.
Laurent Hay, of France, had the next best day to consolidate his second place with 18 pts, while Filipe Silva, of Portugal, remains in third, with 29 pts.
Alessandro Marega of Italy is fourth with 30 pts and Hungary’s Elemér Haidekker fifth on 44 pts. Poland’s Bartosz Szydlowsk is sixth with 47 pts.
Britain’s Lawrence Crispin (10, 8, 8) (top image) gains a place to seventh overall with 52 pts.
Two races are scheduled for the final day of racing on Thursday and while Nemeth only needs one good race to secure both the senior and U23 European titles, the other podium places are still up for grabs.
Hay has the advantage, but it’s all on for the final day.
Finn Europeans – Day 4 Leaders after 8 races (71 entries)
1st HUN 80 Domonkos NÉMETH – – 1 1 -15 1 1 1 1 1 – – 7 pts
2nd FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 3 2 3 2 -11 4 2 2 – – 18 pts
3rd POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – 4 4 6 4 3 2 -7 6 – – 29 pts
4th ITA 983 Alessandro MAREGA – – 7 3 -9 6 5 3 3 3 – – 30 pts
5th HUN 911 Elemér Péter HAIDEKKER – – -14 6 8 5 2 6 6 11 – – 44 pts
6th POL 6 Bartosz SZYDLOWSKI – – 5 -71 7 3 10 12 5 5 – – 47 pts
7th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN – – 2 7 -18 10 7 10 8 8 – – 52 pts
8th RSA 1 Ian AINSLIE – – 12 11 12 -14 8 5 4 4 – – 56 pts
9th FRA 99 Marc ALLAIN DES BEAUVAIS – – 16 16 -24 13 6 15 9 9 – – 84 pts
10th HUN 5 Tibor PALLAY – – -28 14 11 12 15 14 12 10 – – 88 pts
11th FIN 201 Kristian SJÖBERG – – 13 19 10 11 19 -71 11 10 – – 93 pts
12th UKR 7 Volodymyr STASYUK – – 9 10 -33 8 17 23 20 7 – – 94 pts
13th HUN 50 Akos LUKATS – – 11 8 28 19 18 7 13 -71 – – 104 pts
14th HUN 7 Székely ANTAL – – -23 23 5 18 20 13 17 14 – – 110 pts
15th AUS 330 James BEVIS – – 6 12 41 29 9 11 -71 12 – – 120 pts
16th SVK 1 Peter MOSNY – – 19 9 23 9 29 20 18 -71 – – 127 pts
17th HUN 161 Botond ZIMMERMANN – – 24 18 -37 22 28 25 14 18 – – 149 pts
18th POL 73 Andrzej ROMANOWSKI – – 21 26 21 15 24 24 19 -71 – – 150 pts
19th HUN 75 Örs NÉMETH – – 30 38 26 -42 21 9 22 15 – – 161 pts
20th HUN 42 Ábel SZŰCS – – -40 22 20 27 22 27 24 19 – – 161 pts
Other GBR:
35th GBR Tim TAVINOR – – 31 -71 39 21 25 – – 1126 pts
54th GBR Graham DOUGLAS – – 71 -71 60 51 50 – – 232 pts