470 Mixed Europeans – Diesch and Markfort take Gold Fleet lead

A dramatic change at the top of the leaderboard with Germany’s Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort winning all three of their qualifying races to take a five point lead.
In second place are the defending European champions from Sweden Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson jumping from 17th after being able to discard an earlier 21st place from their scores.
They are tied on 11 points with Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion of France, with Hippolyte Machetti and Aloïse Retornaz, also of France in fourth on 12 points.
Both the top French teams have kept all five of their scores inside the top 10, a feat only matched by the Japanese team, Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka, whose consistency lifts them to sixth overall, one point behind Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman of Spain.
Overnight leaders Theresa Loffler and Christopher Hoerr of Germany failed to repeat their opening day upset, and slip down to ninth overall.
Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris now lead the British Sailing Team competitors in 27th place, to scrape into the gold fleet with Hannah Bristo and James Taylor in 32. Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr are in 38th.
Thursday sees the start of gold fleet competition when the top half of the fleet line up against each other for the first time. Three races are scheduled.
470 Mixed European Championship – Leaders after Day 3 (65 entries)
1st GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – -12 3 1 1 1 – – 6 pts
2nd SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 1 -21 5 4 1 – – 11 pts
3rd FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 2 -7 2 3 4 – – 11 pts
4th FRA 3 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 6 4 1 -7 2 – – 13 pts
5th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 5 2 3 6 -15 – – 16 pts
6th JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and 17 – – 3 -8 8 4 2 – – 17 pts
7th GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Matti CIPRA – – -18 3 8 2 8 – – 21 pts
8th POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOÃO – – 3 6 -10 10 3 – – 22 pts
9th GER 50 Theresa LÖFFLER and Christopher HOERR – – 1 1 -18 15 6 – – 23 pts
10th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bruno FESTO – – 9 -15 4 6 5 – – 24 pts
11th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MAEHR – – 5 -16 4 9 6 – – 24 pts
12th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – -17 5 12 5 3 – – 25 pts
13th SUI 3 Yves MERMOD and Maja SIEGENTHALER – – 10 11 2 -14 4 – – 27 pts
14th GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 8 DSQ 5 8 9 – – 30 pts
15th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO – – 7 7 9 -13 7 – – 30 pts
16th AUS 5 Nia JERWOOD and Conor NICHOLAS – – 18 -19 7 1 9 – – 35 pts
17th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 4 -20 13 2 16 – – 35 pts
18th JPN 46 Daichi TAKAYAMA and Fuyuka MORITA – – 15 9 -16 5 7 – – 36 pts
19th JPN 22 Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Yurie SEKI – – 9 13 3 13 -17 – – 38 pts
20th POR 25 Beatriz GAGO and Rodolfo PIRES – – 7 6 14 -20 11 – – 38 pts
Best GBR:
27th Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIs – – – 11 (27) 20 3 16 – – -50 pts
32nd GBR 9 Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR – – 16 17 -23 9 12 – – 54 pts
38th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 6 -27 19 16 17 – – 58 pts