470 European Championship – Day 2 Wacky Races

Day 2 of the 470 European Championship delivered some wacky races . . . but ultimately no new results in San Remo, Italy.

The two qualifying fleets came tantalisingly close to completing a race in the maddest of wildly varying conditions.

After already experiencing breeze from 0 to 26 knots, depending on whether boats were in the streak of lull or the streak of gust, the final nail in the coffin came on the final run to the finish when the breeze reversed more than 110 degrees from its original direction.

Spinnakers down, the 470s now heading upwind towards what had been the leeward end of the course, and the race committee decided to signal abandon-racing and send the fleet back in to avoid further frustration.

Wednesday was meant to be the start of gold fleet but with Tuesday’s lack of races, day three will now be all about trying to finish off the qualifying phase.

Three races are scheduled to start at 1100 hours local time.

470 Mixed European Championship – Leaders after Day 2 (67 entries)

1st GER 50 23 Theresa LÖFFLER and Christopher HOERR – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd ESP 44 10 Jordi XAMMAR HERNANDEZ and Nora BRUGMAN – – 5 2 – – 7 pts

3rd FRA 1 21 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 2 7 – – 9 pts

4th POR 21 11 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOÃO – – 3 6 – – 9 pts

5th FRA 3 7 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 6 4 – – 10 pts

6th JPN 8 12 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 3 8 – – 11 pts

7th GRE 7 58 Ariadne-Paraskevi and Odysseas-Emmanouil SPANAKIS – – 8 4 – – 12 pts

8th POR 25 19 Beatriz GAGO and Rodolfo PIRES – – 7 6 – – 13 pts

9th ISR 311 28 Gil COHEN and Liam FAYTLOVITCH – – 13 1 – – 14 pts

10th ITA 3 18 Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO – – 7 7 – – 14 pts

Best GBR:

35th GBR 11 25 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 33 6 – – 33 pts

36th GBR 895 46 Haydn SEWELL and Faye CHATTERTON – – 34 21 – – 34 pts

37th GBR 9 50 Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR – – 34 17 – – 34 pts

42th GBR 55 20 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 39 11 – – 39 pts

Full results available here . . .