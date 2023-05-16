Finn Europeans Day 3 – Nemeth takes back the lead

Domonkos Nemeth from Hungary, takes back the lead of the Open and U23 Finn Europeans at the halfway stage.
Nemeth laid down a marker on day 3 with two emphatic wins that put him 6 pts clear of Laurent Hay of France, with Filipe Silva of Portugal 11 pts off the leader in third.
Nemeth, the U23 Finn World Champion, was able to discard a 15 place from day 2 and now counts four race wins in his scoreline.
There are two days and potentially five races left in this championship. Racing at Csopak is scheduled to continue Wednesday with possibly three races if conditions allow, though very strong winds are forecast.
Britain’s Lawrence Crispin (10, 7) dropped to eighth place.
While Hungary’s Elemér Haidekker (5, 2) moves into fourth, Alessandro Marega (6, 5) of Italy is now fifth, and Poland’s Bartosz Szydlowsk is sixth.
Finn Europeans – Day 3 Leaders after 5 races (71 entries)
1st HUN 80 Domonkos NÉMETH – – 1 1 -15 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 3 2 3 2 -11 – – 10 pts
3rd POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – 4 4 -6 4 3 – – 15 pts
4th HUN 911 Elemér Péter HAIDEKKER – – -14 6 8 5 2 – – 21 pts
5th ITA 983 Alessandro MAREGA – – 7 3 -9 6 5 – – 21 pts
6th POL 6 Bartosz SZYDLOWSKI – – 5 -71 7 3 10 – – 25 pts
7th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN – – 2 7 -18 10 7 – – 26 pts
8th FRA 38 Audoin MICHEL – – 10 5 -71 17 4 – – 36 pts
9th RSA 1 Ian AINSLIE – – 12 11 12 -14 8 – – 43 pts
10th UKR 7 Volodymyr STASYUK – – 9 10 -33 8 17 – – 44 pts
11th FRA 99 Marc ALLAIN DES BEAUVAIS – – 16 16 -24 13 6 – – 51 pts
12th HUN 5 Tibor PALLAY – – -28 14 11 12 15 – – 52 pts
13th UKR 8 Taras HAVRYSH – – 8 -71 25 7 13 – – 53 pts
14th FIN 201 Kristian SJÖBERG – – 13 -19 10 11 19 – – 53 pts
15th AUS 330 James BEVIS – – 6 12 -41 29 9 – – 56 pts
16th HUN 50 Akos LUKATS – – 11 8 -28 19 18 – – 56 pts
17th SVK 1 Peter MOSNY – – 19 9 23 9 -29 – – 60 pts
18th HUN 7 Székely ANTAL – – -23 23 5 18 20 – – 66 pts
19th NED 68 Joost HOUWELING – – 18 20 -57 16 12 – – 66 pts
20th HUN 1 Geza HUSZAR – – 20 30 4 -71 14 – – 68 pts
Other GBR:
35th GBR Tim TAVINOR – – 31 -71 39 21 25 – – 1126 pts
54th GBR Graham DOUGLAS – – 71 -71 60 51 50 – – 232 pts