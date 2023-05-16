Finn Europeans Day 3 – Nemeth takes back the lead

Domonkos Nemeth from Hungary, takes back the lead of the Open and U23 Finn Europeans at the halfway stage.

Nemeth laid down a marker on day 3 with two emphatic wins that put him 6 pts clear of Laurent Hay of France, with Filipe Silva of Portugal 11 pts off the leader in third.

Nemeth, the U23 Finn World Champion, was able to discard a 15 place from day 2 and now counts four race wins in his scoreline.



There are two days and potentially five races left in this championship. Racing at Csopak is scheduled to continue Wednesday with possibly three races if conditions allow, though very strong winds are forecast.

Britain’s Lawrence Crispin (10, 7) dropped to eighth place.

While Hungary’s Elemér Haidekker (5, 2) moves into fourth, Alessandro Marega (6, 5) of Italy is now fifth, and Poland’s Bartosz Szydlowsk is sixth.

Finn Europeans – Day 3 Leaders after 5 races (71 entries)

1st HUN 80 Domonkos NÉMETH – – 1 1 -15 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 3 2 3 2 -11 – – 10 pts

3rd POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – 4 4 -6 4 3 – – 15 pts

4th HUN 911 Elemér Péter HAIDEKKER – – -14 6 8 5 2 – – 21 pts

5th ITA 983 Alessandro MAREGA – – 7 3 -9 6 5 – – 21 pts

6th POL 6 Bartosz SZYDLOWSKI – – 5 -71 7 3 10 – – 25 pts

7th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN – – 2 7 -18 10 7 – – 26 pts

8th FRA 38 Audoin MICHEL – – 10 5 -71 17 4 – – 36 pts

9th RSA 1 Ian AINSLIE – – 12 11 12 -14 8 – – 43 pts

10th UKR 7 Volodymyr STASYUK – – 9 10 -33 8 17 – – 44 pts

11th FRA 99 Marc ALLAIN DES BEAUVAIS – – 16 16 -24 13 6 – – 51 pts

12th HUN 5 Tibor PALLAY – – -28 14 11 12 15 – – 52 pts

13th UKR 8 Taras HAVRYSH – – 8 -71 25 7 13 – – 53 pts

14th FIN 201 Kristian SJÖBERG – – 13 -19 10 11 19 – – 53 pts

15th AUS 330 James BEVIS – – 6 12 -41 29 9 – – 56 pts

16th HUN 50 Akos LUKATS – – 11 8 -28 19 18 – – 56 pts

17th SVK 1 Peter MOSNY – – 19 9 23 9 -29 – – 60 pts

18th HUN 7 Székely ANTAL – – -23 23 5 18 20 – – 66 pts

19th NED 68 Joost HOUWELING – – 18 20 -57 16 12 – – 66 pts

20th HUN 1 Geza HUSZAR – – 20 30 4 -71 14 – – 68 pts

Other GBR:

35th GBR Tim TAVINOR – – 31 -71 39 21 25 – – 1126 pts

54th GBR Graham DOUGLAS – – 71 -71 60 51 50 – – 232 pts

