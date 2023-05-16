The Inside Report – The America’s Cup, The Ocean Race and SailGP

Matt Sheahan takes a close look at the big three – the America’s Cup, The Ocean Race and SailGP.

He checks out what the teams have been up to over the last few months and how their preparations compare.

In The Ocean Race the tables have been turned after the runaway leaders lost their rig in Leg 4. Plus he takes a look at that Southern Ocean leg and how the leg to Newport USA shaped up.



SailGP Season 3 came to a close in San Francisco with the $1million final, but there was plenty of action before that. Sheahan takes a look at how the final three events panned out.

Plus, Matt talks to French design guru Philippe Briand about the innovative Jeanneau Yachts 55.