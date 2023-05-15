Finn Europeans – Laurent Hay of France takes lead after Day 2

Laurent Hay of France has taken a six point lead at the 2023 Open and U23 Finn Europeans in Csopak, Hungary.

With just one race possible on the second day on Lake Balaton, Hay took the lead after he finished third behind Czech Republic’s Matous Cervenka and Attila Svastits of Hungary.

Overall Filipe Silva (6) of Portugal moves in to second with 14 points, while overnight leader Hungary’s Domonkos Nemeth (15) drops to third on 17 points.

Britain’s Lawrence Crispin with an 18 place finish drops to fifth, with Alessandro Marega (9) of Italy moving ahead into fourth. Rounding out the top six is Hungary’s Elemér Haidekker (8).



A second race was attempted, but it was now getting quite hot, and the wind started to decrease.

The race was abandoned half way up the first beat and the fleet sent home, with further racing abandoned an hour later as the lake turned to glass.

Racing at Csopak is scheduled to continue Tuesday at 10.00 with more wind and more rain forecast. Seven more races are scheduled.

Finn Europeans – Day 2 Leaders after 3 races (71 entries)

1st FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 3 2 3 – – 8 pts

2nd POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – 4 4 6 – – 14 pts

3rd HUN 80 Domonkos NÉMETH – – 1 1 15 – – 17 pts

4th ITA 983 Alessandro MAREGA – – 7 3 9 – – 19 pts

5th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN – – 2 7 18 – – 27 pts

6th HUN 911 Elemér Péter HAIDEKKER – – 14 6 8 – – 28 pts

7th RSA 1 Ian AINSLIE – – 12 11 12 – – 35 pts

8th FIN 201 Kristian SJÖBERG – – 13 19 10 – – 42 pts

9th HUN 50 Akos LUKATS – – 11 8 28 – – 47 pts

10th HUN 7 Székely ANTAL – – 23 23 5 – – 51 pts

11th SVK 1 Peter MOSNY – – 19 9 23 – – 51 pts

12th UKR 7 Volodymyr STASYUK – – 9 10 33 – – 52 pts

13th HUN 5 Tibor PALLAY – – 28 14 11 – – 53 pts

14th HUN 1 Geza HUSZAR – – 20 30 4 – – 54 pts

15th FRA 66 Philippe LOBERT – – 22 13 19 – – 54 pts

16th FRA 99 Marc ALLAIN DES BEAUVAIS – – 16 16 24 – – 56 pts

17th HUN 30 Kantor ZSIGMOND – – 17 17 22 – – 56 pts

18th AUS 330 James BEVIS – – 6 12 41 – – 59 pts

19th CZE 54 Matouš ČERVENKA – – 27 32 1 – – 60 pts

20th HUN 11 Peter HAIDEKKER – – 15 31 17 – – 63 pts

Other GBR:

46th GBR Tim TAVINOR – – 31 71 39 – – 141 pts

62nd GBR Graham DOUGLAS – – 71 71 60 – – 202 pts

Full results available here . . .