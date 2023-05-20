International 14 Europeans – Final race results

Results after race 6 and protest decisions show Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary as winners of the International 14 Europeans.

Second Glen Truswell Glen and Ed FitzGerald in second and Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett in third.

Confirmation is awaited . . .

International 14 Europeans – Final Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (55 entries) – Provisional

1st GBR 1565 Massey Archie, Hillary Harvey, Itchenor SC – – 3 2 2 1 1 3* – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 1553 Truswell Glen, FitzGerald Ed, Itchenor SC – – 2 1 3 2 3 1 – – 9 pts

3rd GBR 1569 Shaw Andy, Struckett Rob, Itchenor SC – – 1 3 1 3 2 10* – – 9 pts

4th GBR 1561 Pattison Douglas, Tait Mark, Open, Itchenor SC – – 6 9 4 4 7 2 – – 23 pts

5th GER 91 Voss Oliver, Ehrig Eike, Baltische SV – – 5 4 6 6 4 28 – – 25 pts

6th GBR 1567 Jones Martin, Kennedy Harry, Itchenor SC – – 11 8 5 5 5 7 – – 30 pts

7th GBR 1557 Nurton Katie, Tweedle Cameron, WPNSA – – 7 6 7 7 9 15 – – 36 pts

8th AUS 651 Mahar Courtney, Mahar Elliott, Perth SC – – 4 10 18 10 8 11 – – 43 pts

9th GBR 1530 Knight Alex, Clark James, CVLSC – – 10 12 9 25 11 8 – – 50 pts

10th GER 271 Elle Michel, Baginski Klaas-Lysander, WSCW – – 16 15 8 8 17 6 – – 53 pts

