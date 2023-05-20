International 14 Europeans – Final race results

Results after race 6 and protest decisions show Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary as winners of the International 14 Europeans.
Second Glen Truswell Glen and Ed FitzGerald in second and Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett in third.
Confirmation is awaited . . .
International 14 Europeans – Final Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (55 entries) – Provisional
1st GBR 1565 Massey Archie, Hillary Harvey, Itchenor SC – – 3 2 2 1 1 3* – – 8 pts
2nd GBR 1553 Truswell Glen, FitzGerald Ed, Itchenor SC – – 2 1 3 2 3 1 – – 9 pts
3rd GBR 1569 Shaw Andy, Struckett Rob, Itchenor SC – – 1 3 1 3 2 10* – – 9 pts
4th GBR 1561 Pattison Douglas, Tait Mark, Open, Itchenor SC – – 6 9 4 4 7 2 – – 23 pts
5th GER 91 Voss Oliver, Ehrig Eike, Baltische SV – – 5 4 6 6 4 28 – – 25 pts
6th GBR 1567 Jones Martin, Kennedy Harry, Itchenor SC – – 11 8 5 5 5 7 – – 30 pts
7th GBR 1557 Nurton Katie, Tweedle Cameron, WPNSA – – 7 6 7 7 9 15 – – 36 pts
8th AUS 651 Mahar Courtney, Mahar Elliott, Perth SC – – 4 10 18 10 8 11 – – 43 pts
9th GBR 1530 Knight Alex, Clark James, CVLSC – – 10 12 9 25 11 8 – – 50 pts
10th GER 271 Elle Michel, Baginski Klaas-Lysander, WSCW – – 16 15 8 8 17 6 – – 53 pts