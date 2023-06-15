WingFoil Racing World Cup Ensis Engadinwing

- Fiona Wylde (USA) shoots to the top of the women’s leaderboard
- Alessandro Tomasi and Mathis Ghio winning their sides of men’s qualifying
With winds blowing around 12 to 20 knots across Lake Silvaplana, Fiona Wylde the 26-year-old from the USA took three wins, four seconds and a fourth.
The American had been making good progress with wingfoiling up until early 2022 when a big crash resulted in a big shoulder injury and subsequent surgery from which it took 18 months to recover.
Meanwhile there are two clear leaders on either side of the men’s qualifying draw.
Current event leader Alessandro Tomasi in yellow fleet, winning seven of the eight heats.
And reigning World Champion Mathis Ghio in second after the two long distance races of Tuesday, has Ghio dominated blue fleet.
Best placed British women is Ella Geiger (U21)(U19) in 11th overall and in the Men Rafferty Read (U21) in 10th.
Thursday sees the start of gold and silver fleet finals competition for the men, while the women continue with their fleet racing.
Racing for the men and women will take place on Lake Saint Moritz on Thursday before competition resumes on Silvaplana for the final two days on Friday and Saturday.
WingFoil Racing World Cup Ensis – Leading Men:
1st ITA 49 Alessandro Jose Tomasi (U21) – – 7 pts
2nd FRA 47 Mathis Ghio – – 9 pts
3rd ITA 44 Luca Franchi (U21) – – 21 pts
4th ITA 33 Francesco Cappuzzo – – 23 pts
5th ITA 40 Nicolo Spanu (U21) – – 24 pts
6th FRA 52 Julien Rattotti – – 27 pts
7th FRA 46 Mateo Dussarps – – 27.5 pts
8th FRA 51 Oscar Leclair – – 33 pts
9th ITA 14 Riccardo Zorzi (U21)(U19) – – 35 pts
10th GBR 50 Rafferty Read (U21) – – 40 pts
WingFoil Racing World Cup Ensis – Leading Women:
1st USA 16 Fiona Wylde – – 15 pts
2nd ITA 39 Maddalena Maria Spanu (U21)(U19)(U17) – – 28 pts
3rd FRA 54 Orane Ceris – – 30 pts
4th POL 30 Karolina Kluszczynska – – 30 pts
5th CZE 37 Pavla Novotna – – 36 pts
6th 26 26 Montse Sole – – 37 pts
7th ESP 45 Kylie Belloeuvre – – 44 pts
8th ITA 41 Margherita Barro (U21) – – 47 pts
9th 38 38 Marta Monge – – 58 pts
10th SUI 21 Manuela Jungo (M) – – 89 pts
11th GBR 53 Ella Geiger (U21)(U19) – – 103 pts