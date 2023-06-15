WingFoil Racing World Cup Ensis Engadinwing

Fiona Wylde (USA) shoots to the top of the women’s leaderboard

Alessandro Tomasi and Mathis Ghio winning their sides of men’s qualifying

With winds blowing around 12 to 20 knots across Lake Silvaplana, Fiona Wylde the 26-year-old from the USA took three wins, four seconds and a fourth.

The American had been making good progress with wingfoiling up until early 2022 when a big crash resulted in a big shoulder injury and subsequent surgery from which it took 18 months to recover.

Meanwhile there are two clear leaders on either side of the men’s qualifying draw.

Current event leader Alessandro Tomasi in yellow fleet, winning seven of the eight heats.

And reigning World Champion Mathis Ghio in second after the two long distance races of Tuesday, has Ghio dominated blue fleet.

Best placed British women is Ella Geiger (U21)(U19) in 11th overall and in the Men Rafferty Read (U21) in 10th.

Thursday sees the start of gold and silver fleet finals competition for the men, while the women continue with their fleet racing.

Racing for the men and women will take place on Lake Saint Moritz on Thursday before competition resumes on Silvaplana for the final two days on Friday and Saturday.

WingFoil Racing World Cup Ensis – Leading Men:

1st ITA 49 Alessandro Jose Tomasi (U21) – – 7 pts

2nd FRA 47 Mathis Ghio – – 9 pts

3rd ITA 44 Luca Franchi (U21) – – 21 pts

4th ITA 33 Francesco Cappuzzo – – 23 pts

5th ITA 40 Nicolo Spanu (U21) – – 24 pts

6th FRA 52 Julien Rattotti – – 27 pts

7th FRA 46 Mateo Dussarps – – 27.5 pts

8th FRA 51 Oscar Leclair – – 33 pts

9th ITA 14 Riccardo Zorzi (U21)(U19) – – 35 pts

10th GBR 50 Rafferty Read (U21) – – 40 pts

WingFoil Racing World Cup Ensis – Leading Women:

1st USA 16 Fiona Wylde – – 15 pts

2nd ITA 39 Maddalena Maria Spanu (U21)(U19)(U17) – – 28 pts

3rd FRA 54 Orane Ceris – – 30 pts

4th POL 30 Karolina Kluszczynska – – 30 pts

5th CZE 37 Pavla Novotna – – 36 pts

6th 26 26 Montse Sole – – 37 pts

7th ESP 45 Kylie Belloeuvre – – 44 pts

8th ITA 41 Margherita Barro (U21) – – 47 pts

9th 38 38 Marta Monge – – 58 pts

10th SUI 21 Manuela Jungo (M) – – 89 pts

11th GBR 53 Ella Geiger (U21)(U19) – – 103 pts