Moth World Championship – Day 3 sees some on-water action

At last some on-water action for the 128 competitors at the 2023 Moth World Championship in Weymouth.

First up on day 3 were the early risers in Yellow flight, with race wins for, Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (5, 1) of France and Tom Burton (1, 14) of Australia.

In the Blue flight, the single race winner was Jacob Pye of New Zealand – winner of the pre-event UK Championship.

No event overall positions are available until Blue flight complete a second race, which they will do on Thursday – weather permitting.

In Yellow Flight race 1, Mathias Coutts NZL placed 2nd and Simone Salvà ITA was 3rd.

In Yellow Flight race 2, Jack Wetherell GBR was 2nd and Simone Salvà ITA was 3rd.

In the single Blue Flight race 1, Philipp Buhl GER was 2nd and Jack Ferguson AUS was 3rd.

Defending champion, Dylan Fletcher, has withdrawn from the event.

Yellow Flight leaders after 2 races: Provisional

1st FRA 4961 Jean-Baptiste Bernaz Yellow 5 1 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR 4965 Jack Wetherell Yellow 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd ITA 3 Simone Salvà Yellow 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th NZL 4959 Mathias Coutts Yellow 2 7 – – 9 pts

5th NOR 4998 Nicolai Jacobsen Yellow 8 4 – – 12 pts

6th AUS 4897 Tom Burton Yellow 1 14 – – 15 pts

7th GBR 4772 Simon Hiscocks Yellow 9 8 – – 17 pts

8th NZL 4842 Seb Menzies Yellow 13 5 – – 18 pts

9th AUS 4908 Robert Greenhalgh Yellow 14 6 – – 20 pts

10th USA 4846 Lucas Calabrese Yellow 12 9 – – 21 pts

Blue Flight leaders after 1 race: Provisional

1st NZL 4841 Jacob Pye 1 DNC [64.0] – – 65 pts

2nd GER 4763 Philipp Buhl 2 DNC [64.0] – – 66 pts

3rd AUS 4900 Jack Ferguson 3 DNC [64.0] – – 67 pts

4th GER 5000 Kai Adolph 4 DNC [64.0] – – 68 pts

5th GER 4636 Paul Ferien 5 DNC [64.0] – – 69 pts

6th NZL 4845 Henry Haslett 6 DNC [64.0] – – 70 pts

7th FRA 9 Enzo Balanger 7 DNC [64.0] – – 71 pts

8th GBR 4968 David Hivey 8 DNC [64.0] – – 72 pts

9th GBR 4990 Jason Belben 9 DNC [64.0] – – 73 pts

10th IRL 4747 Ewan Mcmahon 10 DNC [64.0] 74 pts

The flights for Thursday will NOT be changed as both flights have not completed two races.

The PRO is sticking with the early start . . . Blue Fleet 1st Warning signal 08:00 and Yellow Fleet 1st Warning signal not before 09:00 hrs.

The race committee intends to run two or three races for the blue fleet, followed by one or two races for the yellow fleet in the morning if the weather conditions allow.

There will be further race sessions during the day if the weather allows.

