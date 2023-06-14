Moth World Championship – Day 3 sees some on-water action

At last some on-water action for the 128 competitors at the 2023 Moth World Championship in Weymouth.
First up on day 3 were the early risers in Yellow flight, with race wins for, Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (5, 1) of France and Tom Burton (1, 14) of Australia.
In the Blue flight, the single race winner was Jacob Pye of New Zealand – winner of the pre-event UK Championship.
No event overall positions are available until Blue flight complete a second race, which they will do on Thursday – weather permitting.
In Yellow Flight race 1, Mathias Coutts NZL placed 2nd and Simone Salvà ITA was 3rd.
In Yellow Flight race 2, Jack Wetherell GBR was 2nd and Simone Salvà ITA was 3rd.
In the single Blue Flight race 1, Philipp Buhl GER was 2nd and Jack Ferguson AUS was 3rd.
Defending champion, Dylan Fletcher, has withdrawn from the event.
Yellow Flight leaders after 2 races: Provisional
1st FRA 4961 Jean-Baptiste Bernaz Yellow 5 1 – – 6 pts
2nd GBR 4965 Jack Wetherell Yellow 4 2 – – 6 pts
3rd ITA 3 Simone Salvà Yellow 3 3 – – 6 pts
4th NZL 4959 Mathias Coutts Yellow 2 7 – – 9 pts
5th NOR 4998 Nicolai Jacobsen Yellow 8 4 – – 12 pts
6th AUS 4897 Tom Burton Yellow 1 14 – – 15 pts
7th GBR 4772 Simon Hiscocks Yellow 9 8 – – 17 pts
8th NZL 4842 Seb Menzies Yellow 13 5 – – 18 pts
9th AUS 4908 Robert Greenhalgh Yellow 14 6 – – 20 pts
10th USA 4846 Lucas Calabrese Yellow 12 9 – – 21 pts
Blue Flight leaders after 1 race: Provisional
1st NZL 4841 Jacob Pye 1 DNC [64.0] – – 65 pts
2nd GER 4763 Philipp Buhl 2 DNC [64.0] – – 66 pts
3rd AUS 4900 Jack Ferguson 3 DNC [64.0] – – 67 pts
4th GER 5000 Kai Adolph 4 DNC [64.0] – – 68 pts
5th GER 4636 Paul Ferien 5 DNC [64.0] – – 69 pts
6th NZL 4845 Henry Haslett 6 DNC [64.0] – – 70 pts
7th FRA 9 Enzo Balanger 7 DNC [64.0] – – 71 pts
8th GBR 4968 David Hivey 8 DNC [64.0] – – 72 pts
9th GBR 4990 Jason Belben 9 DNC [64.0] – – 73 pts
10th IRL 4747 Ewan Mcmahon 10 DNC [64.0] 74 pts
The flights for Thursday will NOT be changed as both flights have not completed two races.
The PRO is sticking with the early start . . . Blue Fleet 1st Warning signal 08:00 and Yellow Fleet 1st Warning signal not before 09:00 hrs.
The race committee intends to run two or three races for the blue fleet, followed by one or two races for the yellow fleet in the morning if the weather conditions allow.
There will be further race sessions during the day if the weather allows.