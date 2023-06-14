SailGP events will be free-to-air in the UK across ITV network

SailGP to be broadcast free-to-air around the UK across ITV network.

In a game-changing move, SailGP has announced a free-to-air broadcast deal with ITV for exclusive live coverage of nine SailGP event weekends to be shown on ITVX.

The deal will provide live coverage across 18 days of high-speed F50 multihull foiler racing throughout the SailGP season.

This is the first standalone live sports commission for ITV’s streaming service which was launched in late 2022.

In addition all 12 events in Season 4 of SailGP will be available across the ITV digital and linear network, including ITV1, ITV4 and ITVX.

SailGP is launching its biggest season ever, opening with the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix at Navy Pier, in Chicago, on 16 and 17 June.

The 2023 season 4 opening event will be streamed live on ITVX in the first of 18 live 90-minute race day shows on the streaming service.

After Chicago the circuit action will head to Los Angeles with highlights for both events broadcast on ITV4 and live racing all weekend on ITVX.

Later this summer the league will open in Europe with the France Sail Grand Prix in Saint-Tropez to be shown on the UK network’s flagship channel ITV1, which coincides with the broadcasters’ coverage of the Rugby World Cup.

Ben Ainslie said: “Having Season 4 on the free-to-view network will introduce more people to the sport and we hope they’ll be supporting Emirates GBR!”

“The team and I can’t wait to race against the world’s best in front of what’s sure to be our biggest ever UK audience and we will be doing everything we can to take home the title, to know our efforts will be on the ITV network for every fan to watch back home gives us even more incentive.”

The SailGP world-wide racing circuit, now with ten National teams, was launched by Sir Russell Coutts and US Oracle software billionaire Larry Ellison in 2018.

