The Ocean Race – GUYOT win The Hague In-Port Race

A fantastic first win for GUYOT envnnement – Team Europe at the IMOCA In-Port Race in The Hague.

Benjamin Dutreux and his crew sailed a flawless race in the challenging conditions to cross the finishing line and earn their first win of The Ocean Race.

After their emotional comeback from a dismasting in Aarhus, this will be a popular result amongst The Ocean Race family

The Hague served up some of the best racing conditions the IMOCA fleet has seen in this edition of The Ocean Race on Tuesday afternoon.

Bright sunshine and strong winds approaching 20 knots made for fast and furious foiling for the In-Port Race.

The second place finish for Charlie Enright’s 11th Hour Racing Team puts them in a very strong position on the In-Port Race leaderboard.

This will give the American team additional comfort heading into the final leg of The Ocean Race, as the In-Port series standings act as a tie breaking mechanism for the overall race leaderboard.

Team Malizia held off Biotherm for third place, leaving Team Holcim-PRB in fifth, a disappointing result for Benjamin Schwartz and his crew, after a good start.

Next up is the In-Port Race for the VO65 fleet, starting at 17:40 local time in The Hague on Wednesday afternoon, with similar conditions in the forecast.