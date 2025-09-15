Biotherm win final leg to seal dominant overall victory in The Ocean Race Europe 2025

Paul Meilhat’s French-flagged IMOCA Biotherm has won the fifth and final stage of The Ocean Race Europe – and in doing so has confirmed a spectacular overall win in the five-week, 4,500-nm race around Europe.

Biotherm crossed the finish line in Boka Bay at 21:13:33 local time after completing the course in seven days, eight hours, 33 minutes, and 13 seconds to collect seven points in the overall standings.

Having won the first, second, and third legs – along with the maximum bonus Scoring Gate points – and finished third in Leg 4, the French entry’s overall tally of 48 points is an unassailable lead, making Meilhat’s crew The Ocean Race Europe 2025 champions.

Next into Boka Bay was Rosalin Kuiper’s Swiss entry Team Holcim – PRB after staging a spectacular comeback in the latter stages of the race, with Team Malizia taking third on Leg 5. Fourth into Boka Bay at 03:25:37 was Ambrogio Beccaria’s Allagrande Mapei

Fifth home was Paprec Arkéa who had also been a frontrunner for much of the race. The leg five result sees the French team hold on to second place overall, albeit by just half a point from Team Holcim – PRB in third, with just Saturday’s final points-scoring coastal race left to decide the final podium order.

Two teams are still racing towards Boka Bay, with Canada Ocean Racing – Be Water Possitive and Team Amaala locked in a battle for sixth place. They are expected to finish on Tuesday.