IRC Rating Rule the gold standard for offshore competition unites Admiral’s Cup 2027 and Sardinia Cup 2026

The Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) has confirmed that the Admiral’s Cup will return in 2027, building on the spectacular success of its 2025 comeback after a 22-year hiatus.

Widely hailed as the pinnacle of international team racing, the Admiral’s Cup blends intense inshore contests with offshore challenges, culminating in the legendary Rolex Fastnet Race to decide the winner of the prestigious Admiral’s Cup trophy.

The 2027 Admiral’s Cup will run from Tuesday 13 July, the first day of measurement and inspection, feature the Rolex Fastnet Race on Saturday 24 July, and conclude with the final prizegiving.

In a parallel announcement, the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS) has announced the return of the Sardinia Cup, scheduled for 31 May to 7 June, 2026.

Like the Admiral’s Cup, the Sardinia Cup will be raced under the IRC Rating Rule, the gold standard for offshore competition used in nearly every one of the world’s most prestigious races.

By aligning under the same IRC rating bands, RORC and YCCS are giving teams and owners seamless continuity as they prepare for both events – forging a powerful pathway through two of the sport’s most iconic international competitions.