La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec Leg 2 finally able to head out to sea and face the elements

After a 30-hour delay, the 34 sailors competing in La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec 2025 were finally able to head out to sea and face the elements.

For the first 12 hours the sailors head upwind into very heavy conditions with a strong westerly swell of around 4 metres in the Iroise Sea and off northern Finistère, after that things should ease, and the tidal shift should flatten the sea slightly.

In the Iroise Sea—crossed during the night—the sea will remain heavy. It’s only upon entering the Bay of Biscay that conditions will improve steadily.

Irish Offshore Sailor Tom Dolan, the defending champion, sailing the Figaro Kingspan, injured his hand just an hour into the 638 nautical-mile opening leg.

Following medical assessment, Dolan has sustained severe bruising in his hand but has been cleared to continue in the race with no breaks or surgery needed.

Dolan finished sixth in Leg One, and starts Leg Two with a deficit of 45 minutes and 57 seconds to leader, Alexis Loison.

Leg 2 covers 486 nautical miles (900 kilometres), finishing in Vigo, Spain, the second stopover of the race.

Leading positions at 12:00 hrs Tuesday 16 Sep.

1st Alexis Thomas FRA

2nd Hugo Cardon FRA

3rd Romain Bouitlard FRA

4th Edoouard Golbery FRA

5th Arno Biston FRA

6th Paul Morvan FRA

7th Charlotte Yven FRA

And:

16th Alexis Loison FRA (Leg 1 winner)

18th Tom Dolan IRL

30th Ellie Driver GBR