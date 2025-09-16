OK Dinghy Worlds hits Lake Garda with 212 competitors from 15 countries

The 2025 OK Dinghy World Championship began on Lake Garda with two races on Monday for the 212 OK Dinghies from 15 countries.

With three groups, two races and six starts there were two standout performances with defending champion Nick Craig taking two race wins and fellow Brit Andrew Mills also taking two wins.

The two other race wins went to Canada’s Ben Flower and Sweden’s Niklas Edler.

With three groups, every point gained or lost is the equivalent to three points. After the opening day, four sailors won at least one race and lead the rankings.



Both Mills, a former top Finn sailor, and Craig, a six-time OK Dinghy world champion won races by a significant margin, while the other wins were close fought.

It will be a fascinating series with more top ranked sailors than ever seen before at a world championship.

Circolo Vela Arco is the perfect host with after race pasta and beer parties, huge on shore organisation and some great new facilities for sailors.

2025 OK Dinghy World Championship

– Leaders after 2 races, 1 discard (212 entries)

1st CAN 26 Baabii’O Flower – – 1 (3) – – 1 pts

1st WE 71 Niklas Edler – – (2) 1 – – 1 pts

1st GBR 94 Andrew Mills – – (1) 1 – – 1 pts

1st GBR 2295 Nick Craig – – (1) 1 – – 1 pts

5th GBR 2298 Matthew Howard – – (5) 2 – – 2 pts

5th GER 71 André Budzien – – 2 (3) – – 2 pts

5th GBR 6 Charlie Cumbley – – 2 (3) – – 2 pts

5th GBR 11 Andy Davis – – (13) 2 – – 2 pts

5th DEN 21 Bo Petersen – – (5) 2 – – 2 pts

10th GER 19 Ulli Kurfeld – – 3 (6) – – 3 pts

10th NZL 11 Steve Mcdowell – – 3 (11) – – 3 pts

10th GBR 49 James Downer – – 3 (13) – – 3 pts

13th SWE 24 Daniel Björndahl – – (4) 4 – – 4 pts

13th NZL 60 Gordon Sims – – (8) 4 – – 4 pts

13th AUS 10 Tim Davies – – 4 (11) – – 4 pts

13th NED 6 Stefan De Vries – – (10) 4 – – 4 pts

13th GER 886 Stefan Hoffmann – – 4 (6) – – 4 pts

18th NZL 624 Sean Clear – – 5 (21) – – 5 pts

18th SWE 100 Thomas Hansson-Mild – – (6) 5 – – 5 pts

18th POL 14 Pawel Pawlaczyk – – (11) 5 – – 5 pts

18th SWE 73 Patric Mure – – (9) 5 – – 5 pts

Full results available here . . .