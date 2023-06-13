Hi Weymouth . . . We have a problem!

The International Moth World Championship saw a second day pass without a race completed.

The wind failed to rise above 6 knots long enough to consider starting a race, leaving the 150+ competitors from 24 countries, getting to know the WPNSA restaurant a little better than they may have wished.

Earlier the Protest Committee considered a query/protest regards towing to promote foiling pre start.

They replied that . . . ‘they do not consider this a breach under RRS 42 before the preparatory signal if in areas the support boats are permitted to be in.’

And added . . . As not all competitors have support boats, the protest committee have yet not considered whether gaining this advantage would be a breach of sportsmanship under RRS 2 (meaning a none discardable disqualification).

To try and salvage the event the Race Committee has set a Wednesday start time of 08:00 hrs for the Yellow fleet, with Blue Fleet 1st Warning signal not before 09:00 hrs.

Could this be the answer or it could just extend the time the fleets have to wait around again . . .

Whatever, Race Officer David Campbell-James will be whistling to the Wind-Gods tonight.

The Met Office is not hopefull, with lots of sun and little wind – NNE 8 or 9 knots early-on dropping away to ESE 6 knots.

Maybe the missing sea-breeze will drop by to help them out.

