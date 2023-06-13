SailGP and Oracle roll out ‘The Dock’ loyalty program

Global racing league SailGP and Oracle will build on their successful collaboration by expanding the league’s use of Oracle Cloud during Season 4 and extending the partnership through the end of 2026.

This will envolve a new SailGP fan engagement platform ‘The Dock’ to provide fans with exclusive offers, content and rewards.

The loyalty program uses Oracle’s CrowdTwist platform and bridges the worlds of Web2 and Web3 through new partnership between Oracle and NEAR.

The Dock is intended to revolutionize the way fans follow SailGP, and is designed to reward and engage sports enthusiasts worldwide.

Designed as a loyalty platform, SailGP fans will be able to create a personalized account, access and engage with unique and exclusive SailGP content and earn points that can be redeemed for exclusive rewards.

These include VIP access to SailGP events, signed merchandise and once-in-a-lifetime experiences with team and athletes.

The more fans interact – through the videos, stories, behind-the-scenes content, quizzes, survey, polls and much more – the further they will progress in their own race to become a SailGP Champion.

As they earn more points, they will be able to ‘level-up’ and advance through the gates and tiers with each new level unlocking exclusive benefits.

In addition with the extended partnership, Oracle will also become the Title Partner of the inaugural Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles on 22 and 23 July 2023.

Behind the scenes, SailGP is using NetSuite to manage its financial processes, enhance decision making, and gain visibility into its operations as it continues its path to doubling the league’s size in the next two years.

SailGP Season 4 gets underway with the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 June.

