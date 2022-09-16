SailGP Season 4 expands to 14 events for 2023-24

SailGP has released advance notice of their plans for the SailGP Circuit Season 4 (2023-24) a bumper season that will span 14 months, starting in Chicago on 17 and 18 June 2023.

SailGP intend to expand the fourth season of the global racing championship from 10 to 14 months and the number events from 11 to 14 – nearly triple the number of events seen in Season 1.

Many of the cities hosting events for Season 4 do so as part of multi-year deals, highlighting the growing level of commercial confidence in the global league after only two and a half seasons into its existence on the sporting calendar.

Russell Coutts, co-founder of the SailGP circuit with US software billionaire Larry Ellison, said . . .

“Halfway through our Season 3 calendar, we are delighted to be sufficiently advanced with our venue procurement process to announce our Season 4 schedule.”

“We believe we now have a really compelling sporting calendar and i’m extremely proud to see us returning to many of our existing venues for this season – highlighting the strong commercial demand for our events around the world.”

Further cities in the Season 4 calendar will be announced in the coming months.

This news comes as season 3 (2022-23) is at the halfway mark, with the next event in Cádiz, Spain for the NEAR Spain Sail Grand Prix, 24 and 25 September 2022.

The teams will then head to the Middle East for the Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas on 12-13 November at Mina Rashid, to complete 2022.

2023 will see the league head to Singapore, Sydney and Christchurch before the Grand Final in San Francisco in May.

The schedule for SailGP Season 4 is set out below.

2023

June 17-18 // United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier

July 29-30 // European Sail Grand Prix | Event 1

August 18-19 // European Sail Grand Prix | Event 2

September 9-10 // European Sail Grand Prix | Event 3

September 23-24 // Italy Sail Grand Prix | Taranto

October 14-15 // Spain Sail Grand Prix | Andalucía – Cádiz

November 18-19 // Middle East Sail Grand Prix | Event 1

December 9-10 // Middle East Sail Grand Prix | Event 2

2024

January 13-14 // Singapore Sail Grand Prix

February 17-18 // KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix | Sydney

March 16-17 // New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland

May 4-5 // Bermuda Sail Grand Prix

June 22-23 // North America Sail Grand Prix | Event 2

July 13-14 // SailGP Season 4 Grand Final

Related Post:

SailGP – Five events, with winner-takes-all USD $1 million Final

SailGP making hay while America’s Cup heads for the courts

Ainslie takes British SailGP Team into top 3 of SailGP Championship Leaderboard