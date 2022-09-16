2022 Star Class Worlds Race 4 – Strong winds decimate fleet

Strong winds kept the Star fleet postponed ashore, before easing enough to get race 4 underway in 18 knots with some gusts up to 25 knots.
The wind and wave conditions saw the fleet reduced by some 28 retirements.
Hiking hard and sailing fast gave Luke Lawrence and Andrew Macrae (USA) race glory, with Paul Cayard (USA) and Frithjof Kleen (GER) coming in behind and third to Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise (USA).
A 4th place was enough to maintain the overall lead for Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA) with 13 pts, six ahead of Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic.
Lawrence and Macrae took victory with a mass of Star World Champions hunting them down.
Lawrence, the 2019 Star Junior World Champion, and Macrae were settled in their mode and thrilled to seize the win and rise up the leader board on such a challenging day.
Broken masts ended racing for several teams, including Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Bruno Prada (BRA) whose race wrapped up in the second downwind.
They drop from 4th to 19th overall. If they can replace their mast in time the fifth race will trigger a discard.
Four races down and four different winners, evidence enough of the calibre of teams competing.
Just two more races to crown the 2022 Star World Champions and there is plenty of unfinished business ahead.
2022 Star Class World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (84 entries)
1st ITA 2021 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi – – 2 2 5 4 – – 13 pts
2nd CRO 1991 Tonci Stipanovic / Tudor Bilic – – 1 7 3 8 – – 19 pts
3rd USA 1999 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise – – 11 4 8 3 – – 26 pts
4th USA 1988 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen – – 3 3 19 2 – – 27 pts
5th USA 2009 George Szabo / Guy Avellon – – 31 9 1 7 – – 48 pts
6th DEN 8532 JÃ¸rgen Schoenherr / Markus Koy – – 12 1 23 19 – – 55 pts
7th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche – – 37 11 2 5 – – 55 pts
8th USA 1957 Jud Smith / Remi Hutchins – – 16 15 14 12 – – 57 pts
9th USA 1981 Tomas Hornos / Mauricio Bueno – – 29 8 10 11 – – 58 pts
10th NOR 2017 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin – – 35 14 7 6 – – 62 pts
11th USA 1958 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth – – 5 16 24 20 – – 65 pts
12th ARG 1986 FABIAN MAC GOWAN / Javier Siro – – 21 21 17 10 – – 69 pts
13th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Brad Nichol – – 6 12 27 26 – – 71 pts
14th USA 2006 John Dane III / Tim Ray – – 28 23 12 15 – – 78 pts
15th USA 1994 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar – – 27 10 32 14 – – 83 pts
16th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Kilian Weise – – 47 27 6 13 – – 93 pts
17th USA 1956 Luke Lawrence / Andrew Macrae – – 41 19 41/SCP 1 – – 102 pts