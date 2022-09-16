2022 Star Class Worlds Race 4 – Strong winds decimate fleet

Strong winds kept the Star fleet postponed ashore, before easing enough to get race 4 underway in 18 knots with some gusts up to 25 knots.

The wind and wave conditions saw the fleet reduced by some 28 retirements.

Hiking hard and sailing fast gave Luke Lawrence and Andrew Macrae (USA) race glory, with Paul Cayard (USA) and Frithjof Kleen (GER) coming in behind and third to Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise (USA).

A 4th place was enough to maintain the overall lead for Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA) with 13 pts, six ahead of Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic.

Lawrence and Macrae took victory with a mass of Star World Champions hunting them down.

Lawrence, the 2019 Star Junior World Champion, and Macrae were settled in their mode and thrilled to seize the win and rise up the leader board on such a challenging day.

Broken masts ended racing for several teams, including Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Bruno Prada (BRA) whose race wrapped up in the second downwind.

They drop from 4th to 19th overall. If they can replace their mast in time the fifth race will trigger a discard.

Four races down and four different winners, evidence enough of the calibre of teams competing.

Just two more races to crown the 2022 Star World Champions and there is plenty of unfinished business ahead.

2022 Star Class World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (84 entries)

1st ITA 2021 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi – – 2 2 5 4 – – 13 pts

2nd CRO 1991 Tonci Stipanovic / Tudor Bilic – – 1 7 3 8 – – 19 pts

3rd USA 1999 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise – – 11 4 8 3 – – 26 pts

4th USA 1988 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen – – 3 3 19 2 – – 27 pts

5th USA 2009 George Szabo / Guy Avellon – – 31 9 1 7 – – 48 pts

6th DEN 8532 JÃ¸rgen Schoenherr / Markus Koy – – 12 1 23 19 – – 55 pts

7th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche – – 37 11 2 5 – – 55 pts

8th USA 1957 Jud Smith / Remi Hutchins – – 16 15 14 12 – – 57 pts

9th USA 1981 Tomas Hornos / Mauricio Bueno – – 29 8 10 11 – – 58 pts

10th NOR 2017 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin – – 35 14 7 6 – – 62 pts

11th USA 1958 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth – – 5 16 24 20 – – 65 pts

12th ARG 1986 FABIAN MAC GOWAN / Javier Siro – – 21 21 17 10 – – 69 pts

13th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Brad Nichol – – 6 12 27 26 – – 71 pts

14th USA 2006 John Dane III / Tim Ray – – 28 23 12 15 – – 78 pts

15th USA 1994 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar – – 27 10 32 14 – – 83 pts

16th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Kilian Weise – – 47 27 6 13 – – 93 pts

17th USA 1956 Luke Lawrence / Andrew Macrae – – 41 19 41/SCP 1 – – 102 pts

