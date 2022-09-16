K1 National Championships 2022 at Royal Torbay Yacht Club

The keeled hiking dinghy K1 class National Championships were held over the long weekend of 9 to 11 September 2022 at Royal Torbay Yacht Club.

Following the sad news that Queen Elizabeth II had died earlier at Balmoral Castle, racing for the first day was cancelled, and after the required authorities had agreed the Championship could proceed, racing started on the Saturday.

Four races were completed on the Saturday and three on the Sunday for the 22 competitors.

Simon Hawkes from Castle Cove SC won the 2022 K1 National Championship with a race to spare, taking five race wins to finish with 7 pts.

In second place was Chris Turner of Lyme Regis SC with 14 pts and third Paul Birbeck of Wimbleball SC with 24 pts.

The prize-giving was an opportunity to thank Royal Torbay YC and its staff for hosting the Championship which was generously supported by class builders Ovington Boats.

K1 National Championships 2022- Final after 7 races, 1 discard

1st 175 Simon Hawkes Castle Cove SC – – 1 1 1 -2 2 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd 176 Chris Turner Lyme Regis SC – – 2 3 2 1 -6 2 4 – – 14 pts

3rd 84 Paul Birbeck Wimbleball SC – – 3 4 3 5 -8 3 6 – – 24 pts

4th 75 Steve Birbeck RTYC – – 7 2 4 7 -9 4 3 – – 27 pts

5th 123 John Wayling Northampton – – 5 5 6 3 4 -11 9 – – 32 pts

6th 73 Garry Phare RTYC – – 6 11 8 8 1 -15 2 – – 36 pts

7th 120 Jeremy Hudson Frensham Pond SC – – -10 6 9 4 10 5 8 – – 42 pts

8th 31 Angus MacAlister Wimbleball SC – – 8 8 7 10 7 6 -11 – – 46 pts

9th 121 Graham Butler Frensham Pond SC – – -14 13 10 6 5 7 7 – – 48 pts

10th 157 Jeffrey Vander Borght Lyme regis – – -23 7 13 9 3 14 10 – – 56 pts

11th 170 Ian Duke Datchet Water SC – – 9 -14 12 11 11 8 5 – – 56 pts

12th 138 Geoff King Tewkesbury SC – – 11 9 14 -17 14 13 12 – – 73 pts

13th 98 Nick Ryles Wimbleball SC – – 4 15 11 15 16 -20 13 – – 74 pts

14th 135 David Stockton Wimbleball SC – – 12 17 5 13 19 10 -23 – – 76 pts

15th 62 Mike Beckett Datchet Water SC – – 17 10 15 -18 13 12 14 – – 81 pts

16th 74 Jason King Datchet Water SC – – 15 16 16 12 -17 9 15 – – 83 pts

17th 161 Hilly King Datchet Water SC – – 13 12 -23 23 18 16 16 – – 98 pts

18th 92 Christopher Swallow Burton SC – – 18 18 18 14 12 19 -23 – – 99 pts

19th 129 Gordon Keyworth None – – 20 20 17 20 15 17 -23 – – 109 pts

20th 131 Ian Klyne Datchet Water SC – – 19 19 20 -21 21 18 17 – – 114 pts

21st 146 Steve Conway Rutland SC – – 16 21 19 16 20 -23 -23 – – 115 pts

22nd 137 Simon Etter Datchet Water SC – – 21 -22 21 19 22 21 18 – – 122 pts

Related post:

K1 Inland Championship title for Paul Birbeck