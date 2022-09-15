J/70 European Championship – Day 3 scores climb and leader changes

With six races on the leaderboard at the J/70 European Championship Richard Witzel of the USA has a one point lead.

In this high scoring event, Witzel has had only one really bad score, a 32 in the third race. With that his discard he has to count an 18 but the other scores are all single figure and include a race win for a total of 33 pts.

In second place and leading Corinthian is Ahmet Eker of Turkey who slips from the overnight lead with a heavy day of 63 (discard) and 10, 10, to post 34 pts.

Third is Britain’s Jonathan Calascione who had an excellent day of 8, 5, 1, on 37 pts. He leads the One Pro field with James Peters on board.

Fourth is Laura Grondin of the USA with a 7, 4, 23 on 48 pts, while the day’s other winner was Britain’s Nick Phillips with 1, 17, -25 now in fifth place.

And rounding out the leading pack is Tommaso de Bellis Viti with 3, 3, 26 with 52 points.

2022 J/70 European Championship – Leaders after race 6 ,1 discard (88 entries)

1st USA ROWDY – WITZEL Richard – – OPEN 2 6 -32 18 1 6 – – 33.00 pts

2nd TUR EKER KAYMAK – EKER Ahmet – – COREN 7 2 5 -63 10 10 – – 34.00 pts

3rd GBR CALYPSO – CALASCIONE Jonathan – – ONE P 6 17 -20 8 5 1 – – 37.00 pts

4th USA DARK ENERGY – GRONDIN Laura – – OPEN 3 -29 11 7 4 23 – – 48.00 pts

5th GBR CHAOTIC- PHILLIPS Nick – – OPEN 13 4 14 1 17 -25 – – 49.00 pts

6th ITA FIVE FOR FIGHTING 4.0 – DE BELLIS VITI Tommaso – – ONE P 11 9 -76 3 3 26 – – 52.00 pts

7th ITA ACINA SAILING TEAM – ACINAPURA Paolo – – OPEN 27 7 -30 4 11 18 – – 67.00 pts

8th ESP MARNATURA FREIRE – FARIA Enrique – – COREN -UFD 14 37 2 9 8 – – 70.00 pts

Full results available here . . .