470 Europeans Day 3 – A change of pace and a change of leader

A big change of pace for day 3 of the 470 Europeans as the wind went light for the first day of the Gold and Silver fleet final series.

Day 1 leaders Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman of Spain return to the top of the leaderboard, their 10 and 3 scores giving them 16 points.

While overnight leaders Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort of Germany took a 21, 16 hit to finish the day in fifth place.

Silvia Mas Depares and Nicolás Roddriguez were (just) best of the Spanish teams, a ninth and a win in the second race bringing them into second overall with 21 pts.

Germany’s Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth, who have two wins from the qualifying series, scored steadily with a 6 and 8 giving them 23 pts in third place.

In fourth place, also carrying two races wins, are Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlson of Sweden with 24 pts just two points ahead of Diesch and Markfort in fifth.

The best British Sailing Team pair, Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre gained a place and are now eighth overall with 32 pts after a 7, 7 score.

While Vita and William Heathcote dropped a place, they are now in 15th overall on 50 pts.

The target for both will be to make the top ten for the Medal race on Saturday.

Winner of the first race of the day were Daichi Takayama and Fuyuka Morita of Japan who retird from the second race and are 19th overall.

470 Mixed European Championship – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (42 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN CABOT – – 1 2 1 6 3 -10 3 – – 16 pts

2nd ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ – – 4 2 1 5 8 -9 1 – – 21 pts

3rd GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 5 1 6 4 1 6 -8 – – 23 pts

4th SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 2 1 5 1 4 11 -18 – – 24 pts

5th GER 26 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – 3 3 2 1 1 -21 16 – – 26 pts

6th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO – – 7 7 4 -10 2 3 5 – – 28 pts

7th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 8 4 -10 3 5 4 4 – – 28 pts

8th GBR 1 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 1 4 10 3 -13 7 7 – – 32 pts

9th FRA 3 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 3 10 2 2 6 16 -22 – – 39 pts

10th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – 9 3 3 5 6 -17 14 – – 40 pts

11th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 7 6 4 11 2 14 -19 – – 44 pts

12th SUI 3 Yves MERMOD and Maja SIEGENTHALER – – 6 5 11 UFD 14 8 2 – – 46 pts

13th ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 4 5 3 12 3 22 -23 – – 49 pts

14th SLO 64 Tina MRAK and Jakob BOZIC – – 11 16 7 4 5 -18 6 – – 49 pts

15th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and William HEATHCOTE – – 2 13 5 11 8 -23 11 – – 50 pts

16th USA 1834 Louisa NORDSTROM and Trevor BORNARTH – – -14 8 12 9 12 2 9 – – 52 pts

17th TUR 19 Deniz CINAR and Simay ASLAN – – 5 10 11 -18 9 15 10 – – 60 pts

18th GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Matti CIPRA – – 10 9 9 10 10 13 -24 – – 61 pts

19th JPN 46 Daichi TAKAYAMA and Fuyuka MORITA – – 15 16 8 8 14 1 RET – – 62 pts

20th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MAEHR – – 8 6 BFD 2 4 20 25 – – 65 pts

Other GBR:

37th GBR 4 Charlotte Leigh and Alex Hughes – – 92 pts

Full results available here . . .