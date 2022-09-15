J/70 European Championship – Leaderboard after Day 2 . . . TUR, AUS and GBR

Two more races quickly rearranged the leaderboard at the J/70 European Championship in Hyeres France.
Ahmet Eker of Turkey with 7, 2, 5 takes the lead with 14 pts, ahead of Tim Ryan of Australia 12,11, 6, with 29 pts and in third place Britain’s Nick Phillips 13, 4, 11, on 31 pts.
Following the day 1 win for Jorge Doreste of Spain, Britain’s Martin Dent won the first race of day 2, finishing ahead of Ahmet Eker with Gulboy Guryel of Turkey taking third.
In the second race (R3) Portugal’s Vasco Serpa took the win ahead of Patrik Forsgren of Sweden, with in third place Jon Sindeman also of Sweden.
2022 J/70 European Championship – Leaders after race 3 (88 entries)
1st TUR 130 EKER KAYMAK EKER Ahmet – – 7 2 5 – – 14.00 pts
2nd AUS 113 VAMOS RYAN Tim – – 12 11 6 – – 29.00 pts
3rd GBR 169 CHAOTIC PHILLIPS Nick – – 13 4 14 – – 31.00 pts
4th USA 126 ROWDY WITZEL Richard – – 2 6 32 – – 40.00 pts
5th USA 151 GOOD TO GO RASTELLO Douglas – – 8 8 26 – – 42.00 pts
6th USA 110 DARKENERGY GRONDIN Laura – – 3 29 11 – – 43.00 pts
7th GBR 105 CALYPSO CALASCIONE Jonathan – – 6 17 20 – – 43.00 pts
8th GER 104 PAINT IN BLACK GRAU Mickael – – 18 22 16 – – 56.00 pts
9th GBR 120 BRUTUS II THOMPSON Charles – – 4 26 29 – – 59.00 pts
10th POR 186 FAKE NEWS SERPA Vasco – – 47 16 1 – – 64.00 pts
11th ITL 172 ACINA SAILING TEAM ACINAPURA Paolo – – 27 7 30 – – 64.00 pts
12th TUR 148 AMEERA JET ICGOREN Emir – – 16 37 12 – – 65.00 pts
13th SWE 134 PANDION RACING SINDEMAN Jon – – 22 44 3 – – 69.00 pts
14th SUI 137 DECOUVERTES-GEOMODE WAGEN Kilian – – 15 43 13 – – 71.00 pts
15th ITL 121 WHITE HAWK NOE Gianfranco – – 9 23 40 – – 72.00 pts
16th ESP 185 PATAKIN LUIS Albert – – 40 5 34 – – 79.00 pts
17th SWE 177 TEAM PRO4U FORSGREN Patrik – – 24 57 2 – – 83.00 pts
18th MEX 111 ZAGUERO PEREZ MORETT Ignacio – – 32 32 19 – – 83.00 pts
19th BRA 160 MINDSET ROSA Ralph – – 20 27 39 – – 86.00 pts
20th EST 179 IRRATIONAL EXHUBERANCE TONISTE Tonu – – 26 10 53 – – 89.00 pts