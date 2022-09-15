J/70 European Championship – Leaderboard after Day 2 . . . TUR, AUS and GBR

Two more races quickly rearranged the leaderboard at the J/70 European Championship in Hyeres France.

Ahmet Eker of Turkey with 7, 2, 5 takes the lead with 14 pts, ahead of Tim Ryan of Australia 12,11, 6, with 29 pts and in third place Britain’s Nick Phillips 13, 4, 11, on 31 pts.

Following the day 1 win for Jorge Doreste of Spain, Britain’s Martin Dent won the first race of day 2, finishing ahead of Ahmet Eker with Gulboy Guryel of Turkey taking third.

In the second race (R3) Portugal’s Vasco Serpa took the win ahead of Patrik Forsgren of Sweden, with in third place Jon Sindeman also of Sweden.

2022 J/70 European Championship – Leaders after race 3 (88 entries)

1st TUR 130 EKER KAYMAK EKER Ahmet – – 7 2 5 – – 14.00 pts

2nd AUS 113 VAMOS RYAN Tim – – 12 11 6 – – 29.00 pts

3rd GBR 169 CHAOTIC PHILLIPS Nick – – 13 4 14 – – 31.00 pts

4th USA 126 ROWDY WITZEL Richard – – 2 6 32 – – 40.00 pts

5th USA 151 GOOD TO GO RASTELLO Douglas – – 8 8 26 – – 42.00 pts

6th USA 110 DARKENERGY GRONDIN Laura – – 3 29 11 – – 43.00 pts

7th GBR 105 CALYPSO CALASCIONE Jonathan – – 6 17 20 – – 43.00 pts

8th GER 104 PAINT IN BLACK GRAU Mickael – – 18 22 16 – – 56.00 pts

9th GBR 120 BRUTUS II THOMPSON Charles – – 4 26 29 – – 59.00 pts

10th POR 186 FAKE NEWS SERPA Vasco – – 47 16 1 – – 64.00 pts

11th ITL 172 ACINA SAILING TEAM ACINAPURA Paolo – – 27 7 30 – – 64.00 pts

12th TUR 148 AMEERA JET ICGOREN Emir – – 16 37 12 – – 65.00 pts

13th SWE 134 PANDION RACING SINDEMAN Jon – – 22 44 3 – – 69.00 pts

14th SUI 137 DECOUVERTES-GEOMODE WAGEN Kilian – – 15 43 13 – – 71.00 pts

15th ITL 121 WHITE HAWK NOE Gianfranco – – 9 23 40 – – 72.00 pts

16th ESP 185 PATAKIN LUIS Albert – – 40 5 34 – – 79.00 pts

17th SWE 177 TEAM PRO4U FORSGREN Patrik – – 24 57 2 – – 83.00 pts

18th MEX 111 ZAGUERO PEREZ MORETT Ignacio – – 32 32 19 – – 83.00 pts

19th BRA 160 MINDSET ROSA Ralph – – 20 27 39 – – 86.00 pts

20th EST 179 IRRATIONAL EXHUBERANCE TONISTE Tonu – – 26 10 53 – – 89.00 pts

Full results available here . . .