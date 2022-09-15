2022 Star Class Worlds – Race 3 was for the strong wind players

Italy’s Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi retain pole position on day 3 of the 100th Anniversary Star Worlds was for the strong wind players

Race 3 went to George Szabo and Guy Avellon of the USA, which saw them jump eight places up the leaderboard to seventh overall, with 41 pts.

Also enjoying a rapid rise were Jack Jennings (USA) and Pedro Trouche who took second and move six place to 12th overall.

A solid fifth place for Negri and Lambertenghi keeps them top of the leaderboard with 9 pts.

Second on 11 pts are Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic with Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Bruno Prada moving up into third with 19 pts

Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise are now fourth ahead of and Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen who drop to fifth with a 19 place finish.

Day 2 winners Jorgen Schönherr (DEN) and Markus Koy also had a tough day, a 23 dropping them to sixth overall.

If all six races are sailed there will be a discard.

2022 Star Class World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (84 entries)

1st ITA 2021 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi – – 2 2 5 – – 9 pts

2nd CRO 1991 Tonci Stipanovic / Tudor Bilic – – 1 7 3 – – 11 pts

3rd POL 2019 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada – – 10 5 4 – – 19 pts

4th USA 1999 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise – – 11 4 8 – – 23 pts

5th USA 1988 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen – – 3 3 19 – – 25 pts

6th DEN 8532 Jorgen Schoenherr / Markus Koy – – 12 1 23 – – 36 pts

7th USA 2009 George Szabo / Guy Avellon – – 31 9 1 – – 41 pts

8th USA 1958 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth – – 5 16 24 – – 45 pts

9th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Brad Nichol – – 6 12 27 – – 45 pts

10th USA 1957 Jud Smith / Remi Hutchins – – 16 15 14 – – 45 pts

11th USA 1981 Tomas Hornos / Mauricio Bueno – – 29 8 10 – – 47 pts

12th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche – – 37 11 2 – – 50 pts

13th NOR 2017 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin – – 35 14 7 – – 56 pts

14th ARG 1986 FABIAN MAC GOWAN / Javier Siro – – 21 21 17 – – 59 pts

15th USA 2006 John Dane III / Tim Ray – – 28 23 12 – – 63 pts

Full results available here . . .