470 European Championships – Diesch and Markfort take lead on Day 2

Second day of racing at the 470 Mixed European Championship, with the strong breeze continuing.

The German pair Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort took over the top of the leaderboard with back-to-back wins on the final day of qualifying.

Diesch and Markfort are now tied on 7 pts with Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman of Spain (-6, 3) with Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson (1, 4) in third place with 8 pts.

Of the British competitors, Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre (3, -13) took a knock-back to finish in ninth overall with 18 pts.

While Vita and William Heathcote (11, 8) also dropped back, they are now in 14th overall on 26 pts.

After five races the points are still very close, the podium leaders only seperated by a point and then the six strong chasing pack covered by ten points.

From Thursday they will race in gold and silver fleets to decide the 470 Mixed title which of course is the 470 format that will be used in the next Olympics.

470 Mixed European Championship – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (42 entries)

1st GER 26 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – -3 3 2 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN CABOT – – 1 2 1 -6 3 – – 7 pts

3rd SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 2 1 -5 1 4 – – 8 pts

4th GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 5 1 -6 4 1 – – 11 pts

5th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ – – 4 2 1 5 -8 – – 12 pts

6th FRA 3 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 3 -10 2 2 6 – – 13 pts

7th ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 4 5 3 -12 3 – – 15 pts

8th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – -9 3 3 5 6 – – 17 pts

9th GBR 1 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 1 4 10 3 -13 – – 18 pts

10th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 7 6 4 -11 2 – – 19 pts

11th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MAEHR – – 8 6 BFD 2 4 – – 20 pts

12th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO – – 7 7 4 -10 2 – – 20 pts

13th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 8 4 -10 3 5 – – 20 pts

14th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and William HEATHCOTE – – 2 -13 5 11 8 – – 26 pts

15th SLO 64 Tina MRAK and Jakob BOZIC – – 11 -16 7 4 5 – – 27 pts

16th TUR 19 Deniz CINAR and Simay ASLAN – – 5 10 11 -18 9 – – 35 pts

17th SUI 3 Yves MERMOD and Maja SIEGENTHALER – – 6 5 11 UFD 14 – – 36 pts

18th ITA 7 Benedetta DI SALLE and Francesco PADOVANI – – 9 9 8 BFD 11 – – 37 pts

19th GER 50 Theresa LOEFFLER and Christopher HOERR – – -14 7 9 13 9 – – 38 pts

20th GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Matti CIPRA – – -10 9 9 10 10 – – 38 pts

Other GBR:

40th GBR 4 Charlotte Leigh and Alex Hughes – – 71 pts

Full results available here . . .