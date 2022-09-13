A-Class Europeans – Steve Brewin takes lead on Day 2

Second day of racing at the A-Class Europeans hosted by Circolo Vela Arco at Lake Garda.

In the Open fleet Australian Steve Brewin takes the lead after he added three race wins to his 2 and 3 from Monday . . . He now has 8 pts.

Mischa Heemskerk of Holland slips to second, not able to match his day 1 back-to-back wins. His 2, 4, 2 score puts him on 10 pts.

In third is Tymoteusz Bendyk of Poland with 19 pts, fourth is JakubSurowiec, also of Poland, with 22 pts, fifth Aussie Darren Bundock with 26 pts and rounding out the top six is Thijs Visser of Holland on 34 pts.

In the Classic fleet Moritz Weis of Germany retains his lead, now reduced to one point.

Weis also failed to build on his opening day back-to-back wins, posting a 2 and 5 to finsih day 2 with 9 pts.

Australian Scott Anderson moves into second with two race wins and with a total of ten points is just one off the lead.

Anderson is tied on points with third place Gustavo Doreste of Spain who posted a 3 and 2.

In fourth is Enrique Cornejo of Spain with 24 pts and fifth is Hugh Macgregor on 26 pts.

A-Class Open Europeans – Leaders after 5 races (30 entries)

1st AUS 4 Steve Brewin – – 2.0 3.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 – – 8.0 pts

2nd NED 007 Mischa Heemskerk – – 1.0 1.0 2.0 4.0 2.0 – – 10.0 pts

3rd POL 15 Tymoteusz Bendyk – – 4.0 2.0 4.0 3.0 6.0 – – 19.0 pts

4th POL 41 Jakub Surowiec – – 3.0 7.0 3.0 2.0 7.0 – – 22.0 pts

5th AUS 88 Darren Bundock – – 7.0 4.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 – – 26.0 pts

6th NED 33 Thijs Visser – – 9.0 5.0 9.0 8.0 3.0 – – 34.0 pts

7th ITA 13 Lamberto Cesari – – 6.0 10.0 8.0 6.0 4.0 – – 34.0 pts

8th ESP 11 Manuel Calavia – – 5.0 9.0 6.0 7.0 8.0 – – 35.0 pts

9th ESP 19 Juan Luis Paez – – 8.0 8.0 7.0 11.0 9.0 – – 43.0 pts

10th POL 101 Andrzej Senkus – – 12.0 11.0 11.0 9.0 10.0 – – 53.0 pts

11th DEN 77 Tom Bojland – – 11.0 6.0 10.0 17.0 15.0 – – 59.0 pts

12th FRA 2 Emmanuel Dode’ – – 15.0 16.0 12.0 10.0 12.0 – – 65.0 pts

13th ITA 969 Giovanni Fantasia – – 14.0 18.0 15.0 13.0 13.0 – – 73.0 pts

14th ITA 72 Giuseppe Colombo – – DPI1 DPI1 18.0 14.0 14.0 – – 79.0 pts

15th GER 14 Bob Baier – – 21.0 20.0 25.0 23.0 17.0 – – 106.0 pts

16th SUI 278 Philippe Jacot – – 22.0 15.0 21.0 34.0 21.0 – – 113.0 pts

17th ITA 3 Paolo Penco – – 30.0 26.0 24.0 27.0 20.0 – – 127.0 pts

18th POL 7 Piotr Baryzewsky – – 19.0 25.0 26.0 32.0 26.0 – – 128.0 pts

19th CZE 1 Vladislav Ptasnik – – 26.0 34.0 23.0 24.0 25.0 – – 132.0 pts

A-Class Classic Europeans – Leaders after 4 races

1st GER 121 Moritz Weis – – 1.0 1.0 2.0 5.0 – – 9.0 pts

2nd AUS 31 Scott Anderson – – 6.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 – – 10.0 pts

3rd ESP 72 Gustavo Doreste – – 2.0 3.0 3.0 2.0 – – 10.0 pts

4th ESP 5 Enrique Cornejo – – 11.0 6.0 4.0 3.0 – – 24.0 pts

5th GBR 18 Hugh Macgregor – – 3.0 7.0 10.0 6.0 – – 26.0 pts

6th SUI 56 Bruno Bidermann – – 5.0 8.0 7.0 9.0 – – 29.0 pts

7th SWE 59 Alberto Farmesi – – 12.0 5.0 5.0 11.0 – – 33.0 pts

8th ESP 7 Micky Todd – – 20.0 4.0 9.0 4.0 – – 37.0 pts

9th ITA 007 Alessandro Rosi – – 14.0 14.0 6.0 7.0 – – 41.0 pts

10th GER 100 Christian Stock – – 7.0 9.0 17.0 12.0 – – 45.0 pts

11th SUI 44 Mathieu Verrier – – 9.0 13.0 14.0 10.0 – – 46.0 pts

12th POL 2 MarekZebrowski – – 15.0 11.0 8.0 14.0 – – 48.0 pts

13th ITA 75 Francesco Mainero – – 4.0 DNF 11.0 8.0 – – 54.0 pts

14th FRA 436 Eric Bernard – – 22.0 10.0 15.0 13.0 – – 60.0 pts

15th BEL 54 Philippe Muyzers – – 16.0 12.0 13.0 21.0 – – 62.0 pts