470 European Championships – Wrigley and McIntyre open with a win

Flying start for Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre, winning their first race on the opening day of racing at the 470 Mixed European Championship.

A fourth in race 2 and then a tenth in race 3 gave them a total of 5 pts after discard and fourth place overall.

It was also with a good start for Vita and William Heathcote, taking second behind Wrigley and McIntyre in their first flight race, then a 13 (discard) and a fifth place put them in ninth overall with 7 pts.

Overall leaders are Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman of Spain ( 1, -2, 1) on 2 pts.

Second are Silvia Mas Depares and Nicolás Rodriguez (-4, 2, 1) tied on 3 pts with Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson (2, 1, -5) .

In what is looking like a low scoring event, the top ten teams are covered by just five points after three races.

470 Mixed European Championship – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (42 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR HERNANDEZ and Nora BRUGMAN CABOT – – 1 -2 1 – – 2 pts

2nd ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ GARCÍA-PAZ – – -4 2 1 – – 3 pts

3rd SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 2 1 -5 – – 3 pts

4th GBR 1 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 1 4 -10 – – 5 pts

5th GER 26 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – -3 3 2 – – 5 pts

6th FRA 3 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 3 -10 2 – – 5 pts

7th GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 5 1 -6 – – 6 pts

8th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – -9 3 3 – – 6 pts

9th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and William HEATHCOTE – – 2 -13 5 – – 7 pts

10th ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 4 -5 3 – – 7 pts

11th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – -7 6 4 – – 10 pts

12th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO – – -7 7 4 – – 11 pts

13th SUI 3 Yves MERMOD and Maja SIEGENTHALER – – 6 5 -11 – – 11 pts

14th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 8 4 -10 – – 12 pts

15th ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noam HOMRI – – 6 8 -24 – – 14 pts

16th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MAEHR – – 8 6 BFD – – 14 pts

17th TUR 19 Deniz CINAR and Simay ASLAN – – 5 10 -11 – – 15 pts

18th GER 50 Theresa LOEFFLER and Christopher HOERR – – -14 7 9 – – 16 pts

19th ITA 7 Benedetta DI SALLE and Francesco PADOVANI – – -9 9 8 – – 17 pts

20th JPN 55 Ai KONDO YOSHIDA and Naoya KIMURA – – -18 12 6 – – 18 pts

Other GBR:

4th GBR 4 Charlotte LEIGH and Alex HUGHES -20 19 17 – – 36 pts

