470 Europeans Day 4 – Sweden’s Dahlberg and Karlson take lead

Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden move into the lead with a 2, 1, score at the 470 Mixed European Championship.

Dahlberg and Karlsson take a two point lead ahead of the two Spanish teams . . . Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman (3, -14), and Silvia Mas Depares and Nicolás Roddriguez (-18, 5)

Winners of the first gold fleet race were Hippolyte Machetti and Aloïse Retornaz (1, 6) of France, which moves them into seventh overall.

Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre (11, -17) drop to ninth overall with 56 pts and will now be under pressure to maintain a Top 10 place to compete in the Medal race.

Vita and William Heathcote (15, 16) remain in 15th overall on 81 pts and looking unlikely to make the Medal race.

Charlotte Leigh and Alex Hughes (6, 7) racing in the Silver fleet had a good day and retain their 11th place.

The forecast is for a stronger breeze for Saturday and Sunday which may help the British crews improve their positions, at least as far as the Medal race is concerned if not the podium places.

470 Mixed European Championship – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (42 entries)

1st SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 2 1 5 1 4 11 -18 2 1 – – 27 pts

2nd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN CABOT – – 1 2 1 6 3 10 3 3 -14 – – 29 pts

3rd ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ – – 4 2 1 5 8 9 1 -18 5 – – 35 pts

4th GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 5 1 6 4 1 6 8 -22 8 – – 39 pts

5th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 8 4 10 3 5 4 4 -17 2 – – 40 pts

6th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO – – 7 7 4 10 2 3 5 7 -20 – – 45 pts

7th FRA 3 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 3 10 2 2 6 16 -22 1 6 – – 46 pts

8th GER 26 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – 3 3 2 1 1 -21 16 12 18 – – 56 pts

9th GBR 1 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 1 4 10 3 13 7 7 STP -17 – – 56 pts

10th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – 9 3 3 5 6 -17 14 6 11 – – 57 pts

11th SLO 64 Tina MRAK and Jakob BOZIC – – 11 16 7 4 5 -18 6 4 7 – – 60 pts

12th GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Matti CIPRA – – 10 9 9 10 10 13 -24 8 3 – – 72 pts

13th SUI 3 Yves MERMOD and Maja SIEGENTHALER – – 6 5 11 UFD 14 8 2 5 22 – – 73 pts

14th USA 1834 Louisa NORDSTROM and Trevor BORNARTH – – 14 8 12 9 12 2 9 9 -15 – – 75 pts

15th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and William HEATHCOTE – – 2 13 5 11 8 -23 11 15 16 – – 81 pts

16th ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 4 5 3 12 3 22 23 11 DNF – – 83 pts

Other GB:

Silver Fleet 11th GBR 4 Charlotte Leigh and Alex Hughes – – 105 pts

