SailGP Season 4 kicks off with National pride, personal glory and US$4.6 million at stake

SailGP Season 4 returns to Chicago’s Navy Pier for the opening event of the 2023/2024 season on Fri 16 and Sat 17 June.

With three back-to-back season wins reigning champion Tom Slingsby and his Australian team have so far proven to be the undisputed SailGP champions.

New to the SailGP League are the Germany SailGP Team driven by double Olympic bronze medalist Erik Heil and with German-Brazilian double Olympic gold medallist Kahena Kunze as strategist.

The new team is under the ownership of entrepreneur Thomas Riedel and co-investor and four-time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel.

Facing a do-or die situation is the Canada SailGP Team driven by Phil Robertson.

With the original team’s owners unable to meet the funding obligations outlined in the SailGP Participation Agreement for Season 4, SailGP has momentarily taken back ownership of the team.

The team is talking with a number of interested bidders to take over the Canada team ownership, which it expects to be concluded in July 2023.

This means that Robertson and his Canada team will be on the startline for Chicago and with a point to prove to the potential new owners.

Season 4 sees the roster at an all-time high of 10 teams including Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the United States.

In addition to the SailGP Championship Trophy, the Impact League – SailGP’s second podium for the planet – returns with higher stakes and additional criteria to be met in order to be crowned winners in Season 4.

SailGP Season 4 Schedule // 2023-2024

Events in 2023

June 16-17 // Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier

July 22-23 // Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix

September 9-10 // France Sail Grand Prix | Saint-Tropez

September 23-24 // Italy Sail Grand Prix | Taranto

October 14-15 // Spain Sail Grand Prix | Andalucía-Cádiz

Related Post:

SailGP Season 4 expands to 14 events for 2023-24

F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel backs new Germany SailGP Team