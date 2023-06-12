International Moth 2023 Worlds at Weymouth

The Wetsuit Outlet and Zhik International Moth 2023 World Championship, starts today, Monday 12 June.

Following the pre-event 2023 UK Nationals, the 154 entries will race in a maximum of 24 races at the Weymouth and Portland SA from Monday 12 June to Sunday 18 JUne for the World title.

There are three days of qualification racing, a layday and then two days of final racing scheduled.

Of 28 countries entered Britain has the biggest entry with 60 competitors including the defending champion Dylan Fletcher.

A strong challenge is expected from the New Zealnd entry, with Jacob Pye winning the UK Open title in the pre-event.

Other front runners in that event were Tom Burton of Australia, Joan Cardona of Spain and Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France.

Best placed British competitors were, Eddie Bridle, David Hivey and Kyle Stoneham, with Dylan Fletcher finishing 23rd.

Conditions are expected to be sunny with wind WSW 8 to 10 knots, with a Met Office yellow rain warning in place.