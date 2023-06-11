The Ocean Race – Leg 6 Wins for 11th Hour Racing and VO65 WindWhisper Racing

IMOCA 11th Hour Racing Team and VO65 WindWhisper Racing earn crucial wins.

Leg 6 victory opens up a small margin on the race leaderboard for 11th Hour Racing Team

The result was in doubt until the final moments of leg 6, with 11th Hour Racing Team along with Team Holcim-PRB and Team Malizia racing within shouting distance of each other during most of Sunday morning.

The final approach to The Hague required one short upwind section where the boats were criss-crossing within metres with each tack.

But skipper Charlie Enright’s 11th Hour Racing Team held their nerve and made the final turn south with a small lead they would manage to hold through the finishing line.

Just 12 minutes behind, Team Holcim-PRB crossed the finishing line after fending off a late charge from Team Malizia who crossed just over a minute later. The top three boats in the fleet were within 15 minutes.

Not far behind the leading trio, Paul Meilhat’s Biotherm secured a fourth place finish over Benjamin Dutreux and his team on GUYOT evironnement-Team Europe, who returned to for the race to The Hague following a dismasting on leg 4.

The results leave the Holcim-PRB team trailing 11th Hour Racing Team by 2 points on the overall leaderboard. Malizia is a futher four points behind.

In the VO65s, WindWhisper Racing Team made it two wins in a row for the team, after a victory in stage one from Alicante to Cabo Verde in January.

The Mirpuri-Trifork Racing Team took a well-earned second place over the local heroes on Team JAJO, with Austrian Ocean Racing-Team Genova ahead of Viva Mexico.

WindWhisper Racing Team has now opened up a three point margin on the VO65 Sprint leaderboard, but the standings behind are very close and the Grand Finale leg into Genova will be decisive.

IMOCA Scoreboard after Leg 6:

1. 11th Hour Racing Team — 33 points

2. Team Holcim-PRB — 31 points

3. Team Malizia — 27 points

4. Biotherm — 19 points

5. GUYOT environnement – Team Europe — 2 points

VO65 Scoreboard after Stage 2:

1. WindWhisper Racing Team — 12 points

2. Team JAJO — 9 points

3. Austrian Ocean Racing powered by Team Genova — 7 points

4. Mirpuri/Trifork Racing Team — 5 points

5. Viva México — 4 points

6. Ambersail 2 — 3 points