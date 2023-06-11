Bol d’Or Mirabaud – Double You Team conquer the trophy

Christian Wahl the skipper of Double You Team and his crew, in collaboration with the Sailing Squad, won the Bol d’Or Mirabaud after a thrilling finish.

They finished 18 minutes 30 seconds ahead of the M2 catamarans Swiss Medical Network (SMN).

Following his victories in 2018 and 2022, Christian Wahl has definitively conquered the Bol d’Or Trophy.

Hungarian Libera Raffica wins the Bol de Vermeil, awarded to the first monohull.

The very light wind conditions, which have already led to 82 retirements, should change for the better on Sunday morning with a light breeze on the programme.