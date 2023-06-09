International Moth – Brits fail to make podium at UK Nationals pre-worlds event

The gloves are off . . . the podium for the 2023 International Moth UK Open Championship did not include any British competitors.

Jacob Pye of New Zealand took the UK Open title with 12 pts, second was Tom Burton of Australia on 13 pts, and third Spain’s Joan Cardonawith 22 pts.

Britain’s Kyle Stoneham came close, finishing fourth with 24 pts and with Mike Lennon was the only other Brit to finish in the top three in any of the races.

Eddie Bridle was seventh, and David Hivey 10th, and that was it for the Brits in the top 20 places.

Dylan Fletcher GBR who is defending his 2022 World Champion title here at WPNSA next week finished 28th.

Pye also took the Junior title and Lisa Schweigert of Germany (41 overall) was first women.

Best placed British woman was Josie Gliddon in 50th place.

In the battle of the hulls, Jacob Pye was sailing a Bieker, Burton a Swift and Cardona an Exploder.

There was a considerable spread of hull types in the top group, with the Bieker/Mackay just edging it with 4 hulls, the Exploder 3, Maguire/Aerocet 2 and Swift 1.

The Wetsuit Outlet and Zhik International Moth World Championship, starts Monday 12 to Sunday 18 June.

International Moth UK Open Championship – Final Leaders after 6 races, provisional

1st NZL Jacob Pye Manly SC – – 3 1 1 5 2 -50 – – 12 pts

2nd AUS Tom Burton BSC – – 1 -5 5 1 1 5 – – 13 pts

3rd ESP Joan Cardona RCN Palma – – 8 2 1 2 9 -10 – – 22 pts

4th GBR Kyle Stoneham PMS – – 5 3 5 8 -20 3 – – 24 pts

5th FRA Jean-Baptiste Bernaz CNSM – – 5 2 2 11 6 -50 – – 26 pts

6th USA Richard Didham Alamitos Bay YC – – -50 3 3 2 11 7 – – 26 pts

7th GBR Eddie Bridle Brightlingsea SC – – 6 5 6 4 7 -17 – – 28 pts

8th NZL Henry Haslett Wakatere BC – – 6 8 6 7 4 -50 – – 31 pts

9th ITA Simone Salvà Fraglia VM – – 11 6 -15 9 6 4 – – 36 pts

10th GBR David Hivey WPNSA – – 7 7 8 8 8 -50 – – 38 pts

11th AUS Jack Ferguson Royal Sydney YS – – 7 11 7 6 8 -50 – – 39 pts

12th NZL Seb Menzies Murrays Bay SC – – 13 7 11 13 13 -50 – – 57 pts

13th ARG Franco Greggi YC Argentino – – -50 10 13 10 12 12 – – 57 pts

14th NZL Mathias Coutts Manly SC – – -50 1 3 1 3 50 – – 58 pts

15th AUS Otto Henry WSC – – -17 16 14 16 5 8 – – 59 pts

16th AUS Max Godfroy Royal Freshwater Bay YC – – -31 18 8 7 17 11 – – 61 pts

17th FRA Enzo Balanger La Pelle Marseille – – 3 4 4 -50 1 50 – – 62 pts

18th USA Ben Rosenberg Sail Newport – – 10 14 11 13 -15 14 – – 62 pts

19th USA Riley Gibbs St. Francis YC – – 2 4 4 3 -50 50 – – 63 pts

20th NOR Nicolai Jacobsen Royal Hong Kong YC – – 11 9 16 9 16 -50 3 – – 64 pts

21st GBR Michael Lennon Hayling Island SC – – 12 17 22 11 3 -36 – – 65 pts

22nd USA Brad Funk WPNSA – – 4 8 -50 50 2 2 – – 66 pts

23rd GBR Dan Ward Stokes Bay SC – – 13 23 15 10 5 -50 – – 66 pts

24th IRL Ronan Wallace WHBTC – – -25 9 14 24 10 9 – – 66 pts

25th GER Kai Adolph BYC – – 15 -23 20 17 4 13 – – 69 pts

Full results available here . . .