International Moth – Brits fail to make podium at UK Nationals pre-worlds event

The gloves are off . . . the podium for the 2023 International Moth UK Open Championship did not include any British competitors.
Jacob Pye of New Zealand took the UK Open title with 12 pts, second was Tom Burton of Australia on 13 pts, and third Spain’s Joan Cardonawith 22 pts.
Britain’s Kyle Stoneham came close, finishing fourth with 24 pts and with Mike Lennon was the only other Brit to finish in the top three in any of the races.
Eddie Bridle was seventh, and David Hivey 10th, and that was it for the Brits in the top 20 places.
Dylan Fletcher GBR who is defending his 2022 World Champion title here at WPNSA next week finished 28th.
Pye also took the Junior title and Lisa Schweigert of Germany (41 overall) was first women.
Best placed British woman was Josie Gliddon in 50th place.
In the battle of the hulls, Jacob Pye was sailing a Bieker, Burton a Swift and Cardona an Exploder.
There was a considerable spread of hull types in the top group, with the Bieker/Mackay just edging it with 4 hulls, the Exploder 3, Maguire/Aerocet 2 and Swift 1.
The Wetsuit Outlet and Zhik International Moth World Championship, starts Monday 12 to Sunday 18 June.
International Moth UK Open Championship – Final Leaders after 6 races, provisional
1st NZL Jacob Pye Manly SC – – 3 1 1 5 2 -50 – – 12 pts
2nd AUS Tom Burton BSC – – 1 -5 5 1 1 5 – – 13 pts
3rd ESP Joan Cardona RCN Palma – – 8 2 1 2 9 -10 – – 22 pts
4th GBR Kyle Stoneham PMS – – 5 3 5 8 -20 3 – – 24 pts
5th FRA Jean-Baptiste Bernaz CNSM – – 5 2 2 11 6 -50 – – 26 pts
6th USA Richard Didham Alamitos Bay YC – – -50 3 3 2 11 7 – – 26 pts
7th GBR Eddie Bridle Brightlingsea SC – – 6 5 6 4 7 -17 – – 28 pts
8th NZL Henry Haslett Wakatere BC – – 6 8 6 7 4 -50 – – 31 pts
9th ITA Simone Salvà Fraglia VM – – 11 6 -15 9 6 4 – – 36 pts
10th GBR David Hivey WPNSA – – 7 7 8 8 8 -50 – – 38 pts
11th AUS Jack Ferguson Royal Sydney YS – – 7 11 7 6 8 -50 – – 39 pts
12th NZL Seb Menzies Murrays Bay SC – – 13 7 11 13 13 -50 – – 57 pts
13th ARG Franco Greggi YC Argentino – – -50 10 13 10 12 12 – – 57 pts
14th NZL Mathias Coutts Manly SC – – -50 1 3 1 3 50 – – 58 pts
15th AUS Otto Henry WSC – – -17 16 14 16 5 8 – – 59 pts
16th AUS Max Godfroy Royal Freshwater Bay YC – – -31 18 8 7 17 11 – – 61 pts
17th FRA Enzo Balanger La Pelle Marseille – – 3 4 4 -50 1 50 – – 62 pts
18th USA Ben Rosenberg Sail Newport – – 10 14 11 13 -15 14 – – 62 pts
19th USA Riley Gibbs St. Francis YC – – 2 4 4 3 -50 50 – – 63 pts
20th NOR Nicolai Jacobsen Royal Hong Kong YC – – 11 9 16 9 16 -50 3 – – 64 pts
21st GBR Michael Lennon Hayling Island SC – – 12 17 22 11 3 -36 – – 65 pts
22nd USA Brad Funk WPNSA – – 4 8 -50 50 2 2 – – 66 pts
23rd GBR Dan Ward Stokes Bay SC – – 13 23 15 10 5 -50 – – 66 pts
24th IRL Ronan Wallace WHBTC – – -25 9 14 24 10 9 – – 66 pts
25th GER Kai Adolph BYC – – 15 -23 20 17 4 13 – – 69 pts