Ocean Race Kiel Fly-By attracts enormous crowds to cheer on IMOCA fleet

Friday, The Ocean Race returned to Kiel for a Friday afternoon IMOCA Fly-By.

And the crowds were out in force to cheer on Boris Herrmann, now the skipper of Team Malizia.

On Friday the competitive advantage went to Charlie Enright’s 11th Hour Racing Team, leading the fleet into the Fjord, around the turning mark and back out to sea.

Team Holcim-PRB and Biotherm weren’t far behind.

But the love and affection from the crowd in Kiel was for the final two boats, Herrmann’s Malizia and GUYOT environnement – Team Europe with German Olympian Robert Stanjek and national champion Phillip Kasüske on board.

A Sunday finish in The Hague is the next objective.

VO65s speeding down the coast of Norway

In the VO65 fleet, the racing has been fast after making the turn at the Langesund marker just off the coast of Norway.

Pablo Arrarte’s WindWhisper Racing Team led the fleet around the mark and remains in a close battle with the Mirpuri / Trifork Racing Team.

Further back, three teams have split away, staying close to the coast, led by Team JAJO.

As of 16:00 UTC Friday, the VO65 fleet is charging south towards an offshore turning mark, before heading back towards the west coast of Denmark.

Then being freed up to head to the finish in The Hague, with an ETA also on Sunday 11 June.