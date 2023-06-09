International Moth open at WPNSA with UK Nationals pre-world event

Day 1 of the International Moth UK Open Championship enjoyed perfect conditions, if a little on the light side for some, at Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy.

Leading the pre-worlds two-day event with 10 pts is Jacob Pye of New Zealand, second Tom Burton of Australia with 12 pts and tied in third are Joan Cardona ESP and Riley Gibbs USA on 13 pts.

Further down the leaderboard, but with penalty points before the discard kicks-in are . . . Mathias Coutts NZL (50,1,3,1), Jack Bennett NZL (2,50,2,3) and Richard Didham USA (50,3,3,2).

Also counting a penalty at this stage is the 2022 World Champion Dylan Fletcher GBR (50,6,7,6) in 25th place.

More wind is expected on Friday, which should shuffle the leaderboard and maybe, just maybe provide some pointers to the Wetsuit Outlet and Zhik International Moth World Championship, being held from Monday 12 to Sunday 18 June.

International Moth UK Open Championship – Day 1 Leaders after 4 races (97 entries)

1st NZL – Jacob Pye – – Yellow 3 1 1 5 – – 10 pts

2nd AUS – Tom Burton – – Blue 1 5 5 1 – – 12 pts

3rd ESP – Joan Cardona – – Blue 8 2 1 2 – – 13 pts

4th USA – Riley Gibbs – – Yellow 2 4 4 3 – – 13 pts

5th FRA – Jean-Baptiste Bernaz – – Yellow 5 2 2 11 – – 20 pts

6th GER – Kyle Stoneham – – Blue 5 3 5 8 – – 21 pts

7th GBR – Eddie Bridle – – Blue 6 5 6 4 – – 21 pts

8th NZL – Henry Haslett – – Yellow 6 8 6 7 – – 27 pts

9th GBR – David Hivey – – Yellow 7 7 8 8 – – 30 pts

10th AUS – Jack Ferguson – – Blue 7 11 7 6 – – 31 pts

11th ITA – Simone Salvà – – Blue 11 6 15 9 – – 41 pts

12th NZL – Seb Menzies – – Yellow 13 7 11 13 – – 44 pts

13th NOR – Nicolai Jacobsen – – Yellow 11 9 16 9 3 – – 48 pts

14th USA – Ben Rosenberg – – Blue 10 14 11 13 – – 48 pts

15th GER – Alex Adams – – Blue 14 15 10 12 – – 51 pts

16th NZL – Mathias Coutts – – Yellow BFD [50.0] 1 3 1 – – 55 pts

17th NZL – Jack Bennett – – Yellow 2 UFD [50.0] 2 3 – – 57 pts

18th USA – Richard Didham – – Blue DNC [50.0] 3 3 2 – – 58 pts

19th USA – Harry Melges – – Blue 4 40 12 4 – – 60 pts

20th FRA – Enzo Balanger – – Yellow 3 4 4 DNC [50.0] – – 61 pts

Full results available here . . .