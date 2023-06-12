International Moth Worlds are delayed

Racing on Day 1 of the Wetsuit Outlet and Zhik 2023 International Moth World Championship at Weymouth was abandoned.

The intention had been to race in two flights for the first day of the qualification series, but the wind failed to play-ball, and Race Officer David Campbell-James finally had to cancel racing for the day.

The forecast is not looking great for heavyweight specialists, which includes many of the top British competitors.

For Tuesday, Blue Fleet 1st Warning signal 11.00 hrs and Yellow Fleet 1st Warning signal not before 13.00 hrs.

Conditions are expected to be sunny with wind E going S at 5 to 10 knots.

