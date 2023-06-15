Moth Worlds – Day 4 fails to improve the race total as the clock counts down

Event PRO David Campbell-James is running out of options as Day 4 of the 2023 Moth World Championships failed to produce any useful sailing conditions again Thursday.

The original schedule was for a maximum of 24 races at the Weymouth and Portland SA, from Monday 12 June to Sunday 18 June for the World title.

The Qualifying Series with a maximum of 12 races should have been completed by Wednesday day 3, but as less than six races were completed – actually only one full race for the two flights – the qualifying series continues.

These are the unofficial leading positions after the first Blue and Yeollw flight races were completed on day 3 . . .

1st FRA 4961 Jean-Baptiste Bernaz Yellow 1 pts

1st NZL 4841 Jacob Pye Blue 1 pts

2nd GBR 4965 Jack Wetherell Yellow 2 pts

2nd GER 4763 Philipp Buhl Blue 2 pts

3rd ITA 3 Simone Salvà Yellow 3 pts

3rd AUS 4900 Jack Ferguson Blue 3 pts

The spare day (Thursday) has been used to no avail, so there are just three days remaining . . .

Note that FOUR races are required to be completed to constitute a valid Championship.

At present it requires another blue flight race to be completed before a reassignment of the flights can take place to allow the event to move forward.

The Campbell-James is sticking with the early start . . . Blue Fleet 1st Warning signal 08:00 and Yellow Fleet 1st Warning signal not before 09:00 hrs

The intention is to run two or three races for the blue fleet, followed by one or two races for the yellow fleet in the morning if the weather conditions allow.

There will be further race sessions during the day if the weather allows.

Talking of the weather, the Met Office is not hopeful of any change to the situation.

Wetsuit Outlet and Zhik International Moth Worlds

Racing Days remaining:

Day 5 Friday 16 June

Day 6 Saturday 17 June

Day 7 Sunday 18 June

